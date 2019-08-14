Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This announcement is made by New World Department Store China Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Mr. Ho Kwok Leung, Ivan ("Mr. Ho") has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 15 August 2019 in order to pursue other personal commitments. Due to the resignation, Mr. Ho shall cease to be a member of the executive committee and the remuneration committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Director(s)") with effect from 15 August 2019. Mr. Ho has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in respect of his resignation as the chief executive officer of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Cheung Fai-yet, Philip ("Mr. Cheung"), an executive Director, a member of the executive committee and remuneration committee of the Board, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 15 August 2019. Biography of Mr. Cheung is set out as follows:

Mr. Cheung, aged 64, had been an executive Director in June 2007 and became a non- executive Director in February 2018. Mr. Cheung has been re-designated as an executive Director since August 2018 and became a member of the executive committee and the remuneration committee of the Board. Mr. Cheung is also a director of a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. He was the Managing Director up to his resignation from such office on 17 March 2017. Mr. Cheung joined the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") in 1993 and has been responsible for the overall management of the Group. He has over 40 years of experience in the retail industry and possesses extensive experience in managing retailing stores in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheung has held various senior management positions in large retail groups in Hong Kong and Taiwan including working as a general manager in a large Japanese department store and as a general manager in the retail division of a UK based conglomerate in Hong Kong and as a general manager in a large pharmaceutical retail company in Taiwan.

Save as disclosed above, (i) Mr. Cheung does not hold other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any director of the Company, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) Mr. Cheung does not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any

