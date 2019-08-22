Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Pursuant to the approval by the Shareholders at the SGM on 31 May 2019, the Board is pleased to announce that the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda on 22 July 2019 certifying that the change of the English name of the Company from "Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited" to "Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited", and the adoption of "香港潮商集團有限公司" as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese "仁瑞投資控股有限公司". The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 13 August 2019 confirming the registration of the new English name "Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited" and the new Chinese name "香港 潮商集團有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

Following the Change of the Company Name becoming effective, the Shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange under the new stock short name of "HK CHAOSHANG GP" in English and "香港潮商集團" in Chinese, instead of "NOBLE CENTURY" and "仁瑞投資", with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 August 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as 2322.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of the Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the daily business operation and/or its financial position of the Company.

All existing share certificates in issue bearing the former company name of "Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited 仁瑞投資控股有限公司" will continue to be evidence of entitlement to such securities and the existing share certificates will continue to be effective and as documents of title to the Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.