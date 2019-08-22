Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG CHAOSHANG GROUP LIMITED

香 港 潮 商 集 團 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited 仁瑞投資控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2322)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME;

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME;

AND

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda on 22 July 2019 certifying that the change of English name of the Company from "Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited" to "Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited", and the adoption of "香港潮商集團有限公司" as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese "仁瑞投資控股有限公司". The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 13 August 2019 confirming the registration of the new English name "Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited" and the new Chinese name "香港潮商集團有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance.

1

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The Shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange under the new stock short name of "HK CHAOSHANG GP" in English and "香港潮商集團" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 August 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as 2322.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any right of the Shareholders. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be effective and as documents of title to the Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes.

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed to www.chaoshang.hk with effect on 28 August 2019 to reflect the change of company name.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited 香港潮商集團有限公司 (formerly known as Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited 仁 瑞投資控股有限公司）(the "Company") dated 8 May 2019 and the announcement of the Company dated 20 March 2019 in relation to, among other things, the change of the company name (the "Change of the Company Name"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

2

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Pursuant to the approval by the Shareholders at the SGM on 31 May 2019, the Board is pleased to announce that the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda on 22 July 2019 certifying that the change of the English name of the Company from "Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited" to "Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited", and the adoption of "香港潮商集團有限公司" as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese "仁瑞投資控股有限公司". The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 13 August 2019 confirming the registration of the new English name "Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited" and the new Chinese name "香港 潮商集團有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

Following the Change of the Company Name becoming effective, the Shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange under the new stock short name of "HK CHAOSHANG GP" in English and "香港潮商集團" in Chinese, instead of "NOBLE CENTURY" and "仁瑞投資", with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 August 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as 2322.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of the Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the daily business operation and/or its financial position of the Company.

All existing share certificates in issue bearing the former company name of "Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited 仁瑞投資控股有限公司" will continue to be evidence of entitlement to such securities and the existing share certificates will continue to be effective and as documents of title to the Shares and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

3

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed to www.chaoshang.hk with effect on 28 August 2019 to reflect the change of company name.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited

Ms. Zheng Juhua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Ms. Zheng Juhua and Mr. Chan Chi Yuen; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Man Kwok Leung, Mr. Yu Pak Yan, Peter and Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth.

4

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 09:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form t..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information and positive profit alert
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for ..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement delay in despatch of circular re..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insur..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Indicative announcement regarding the conveni..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company name; change of stock short..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group