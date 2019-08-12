Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY, CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME
The stock short name of the Company for trading in the H shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be changed from ''錦江酒店'' to ''錦江資本'' in Chinese and from ''JINJIANG HOTELS'' to ''JINJIANGCAPITAL'' in English with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 16 August 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as ''02006''.
EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The change of Company name will not affect any rights of the Company's shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and/or financial position. All existing share certificates in issue bearing the former name of the Company shall continue to be the evidence of title to such shares and the existing share certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. As such, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. The new share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.
ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO
The Company has adopted a new company logo, as shown on the top of this announcement, with effect from 12 August 2019, which will be printed on the relevant corporate documents of the Company (including but not limited to interim and annual reports, announcements, circulars, share certificates and press releases) and used on its website.
By Order of the Board
Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited*
Zhang Jue
Joint Company Secretary
Shanghai, the PRC, 12 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Minliang, Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Ma Mingju, Ms. Zhou Wei and Mr. Sun Yu; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie and Mr. Shen Liqiang.
The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited''.