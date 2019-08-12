Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY, CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels

(Group) Company Limited))

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY, CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (formerly known as Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited) (the ''Company'') dated 18 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the change of Company name.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai (上海市市場監督管理局) has completed the registration of change in the name of the Company from ''上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited)'' to ''上海錦江資本股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited)''. On 18 July 2019, the Company received a new business license dated 15 July 2019 issued by the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai.

On 2 August 2019, the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong issued the Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company confirming that as a non-Hong Kong company, the registered name of the Company has been changed from ''上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited)'' to ''上海錦江資本股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited)''.