Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY, CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited *

上 海 錦 江 資 本 股 份 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as 上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels

(Group) Company Limited))

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02006)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY, CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

Reference is made to the announcement of Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited (formerly known as Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited) (the ''Company'') dated 18 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the change of Company name.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME OF NON-HONG KONG COMPANY

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai (上海市市場監督管理局) has completed the registration of change in the name of the Company from ''上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited)'' to ''上海錦江資本股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited)''. On 18 July 2019, the Company received a new business license dated 15 July 2019 issued by the Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai.

On 2 August 2019, the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong issued the Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company confirming that as a non-Hong Kong company, the registered name of the Company has been changed from ''上海錦江國際酒店（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited)'' to ''上海錦江資本股份有限公司 (Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited)''.

- 1 -

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the H shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be changed from ''錦江酒店'' to ''錦江資本'' in Chinese and from ''JINJIANG HOTELS'' to ''JINJIANGCAPITAL'' in English with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 16 August 2019. The stock code of the Company remains unchanged as ''02006''.

EFFECTS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The change of Company name will not affect any rights of the Company's shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and/or financial position. All existing share certificates in issue bearing the former name of the Company shall continue to be the evidence of title to such shares and the existing share certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. As such, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. The new share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

The Company has adopted a new company logo, as shown on the top of this announcement, with effect from 12 August 2019, which will be printed on the relevant corporate documents of the Company (including but not limited to interim and annual reports, announcements, circulars, share certificates and press releases) and used on its website.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited*

Zhang Jue

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Minliang, Ms. Guo Lijuan, Mr. Chen Liming, Mr. Ma Mingju, Ms. Zhou Wei and Mr. Sun Yu; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Gang, Dr. Rui Mingjie and Mr. Shen Liqiang.

  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company as defined in the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) under its Chinese name and the English name ''Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Company Limited''.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:21aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company name of non-hong kong compa..
PU
07:21aCOMPLETION OF PARTIAL CANCELLATION O : 5190)
PU
07:21aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement - profit warning
PU
06:41aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Request Form for Registered Holder
PU
06:41aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder ..
PU
06:41aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter to Registered Holder - No..
PU
06:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Request Form for Non-registered Holder
PU
06:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Positions
PU
06:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement approval on the qualification of..
PU
06:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Cancellation of listing
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.95%38 756
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.30%52 051
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 829
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 431
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 616
NASDAQ20.80%16 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group