Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME AND COMPANY'S WEBSITE AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

PLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
梧 桐 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00613)
CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME
AND COMPANY'S WEBSITE
AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO
CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The Board is pleased to announce that the name of the Company has been changed from "Yugang International Limited" to "Planetree International Development Limited". A new Chinese name
-
梧桐國際發展有限公司" has been adopted as the secondary name of the Company on the same date to replace the former Chinese name " 渝港國際有限公司" which was previously used for identification purpose only.
CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME
The stock short name for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "YUGANG INT'L" to "PLANETREE INT'L" in English with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. There will be a new Chinese stock short name of the Company of " 梧桐國際" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. The stock code of the Company of "00613" on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged.
CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE
The Company's new website www.planetreeintl.com will be launched with effect from 22 July 2019 to reflect the Change of Company Name.
ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO
The Company has adopted a new company logo with effect from 19 July 2019 as follows: