HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
(0388)

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME AND COMPANY'S WEBSITE AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

0
07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

梧 桐 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00613)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME

AND COMPANY'S WEBSITE

AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the name of the Company has been changed from "Yugang International Limited" to "Planetree International Development Limited". A new Chinese name

  • 梧桐國際發展有限公司" has been adopted as the secondary name of the Company on the same date to replace the former Chinese name " 渝港國際有限公司" which was previously used for identification purpose only.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "YUGANG INT'L" to "PLANETREE INT'L" in English with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. There will be a new Chinese stock short name of the Company of " 梧桐國際" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. The stock code of the Company of "00613" on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged.

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

The Company's new website www.planetreeintl.com will be launched with effect from 22 July 2019 to reflect the Change of Company Name.

ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

The Company has adopted a new company logo with effect from 19 July 2019 as follows:

- 1 -

References are made to (i) the announcement of Yugang International Limited (now known as "Planetree International Development Limited") (the "Company") dated 3 May 2019; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 7 May 2019 (the "Circular"); and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 12 June 2019 in respect of the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019, in relation to, among other things, the proposed change of English name of the Company from "Yugang International Limited" to "Planetree International Development Limited" and adoption of a new Chinese name " 梧桐國際發展有限公司" as the secondary name of the Company (the "Change of Company Name"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the name of the Company has been changed from "Yugang International Limited" to "Planetree International Development Limited". A new Chinese name

  • 梧桐國際發展有限公司" has been adopted as the secondary name of the Company to replace the former Chinese name " 渝港國際有限公司" which was previously used for identification purpose only.

The special resolution regarding the Change of Company Name was duly passed by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019. The new name of the Company was registered in Bermuda on 13 June 2019. The Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name of the Company were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda to the Company on 21 June 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong to the Company on 16 July 2019.

EFFECT ON CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name does not affect any rights of the existing holders of securities of the Company. All the existing certificates of securities in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such securities and the existing certificates of securities will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration, and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing certificates of securities for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New certificates of securities of the Company will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "YUGANG INT'L" to "PLANETREE INT'L" in English with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. There will be a new Chinese stock short name of the Company of " 梧桐 國際" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. The stock code of the Company of "00613" on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged.

- 2 -

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

Following the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company's website will be changed from www.yugang.com.hk to www.planetreeintl.com with effect from 22 July 2019. All announcements, notices or other documents to be submitted by the Company for publication on the Stock Exchange's website will also be published on this new website of the Company.

ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

The Company has adopted a new company logo with effect from 19 July 2019 as follows:

By order of the Board

Planetree International Development Limited

Cheung Ka Yee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Lam Hiu Lo

Mr. Chan Sze Hung

Mr. Liang Kang

Mr. Ha Kee Choy, Eugene

Ms. Cheung Ka Yee

Mr. Kwong Kai Sing, Benny

Ms. Tsang Wing Man

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:05 UTC
