Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME AND COMPANY'S WEBSITE AND ADOPTION OF NEW COMPANY LOGO

References are made to (i) the announcement of Yugang International Limited (now known as "Planetree International Development Limited") (the "Company") dated 3 May 2019; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 7 May 2019 (the "Circular"); and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 12 June 2019 in respect of the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019, in relation to, among other things, the proposed change of English name of the Company from "Yugang International Limited" to "Planetree International Development Limited" and adoption of a new Chinese name " 梧桐國際發展有限公司" as the secondary name of the Company (the "Change of Company Name"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the name of the Company has been changed from "Yugang International Limited" to "Planetree International Development Limited". A new Chinese name

梧桐國際發展有限公司 " has been adopted as the secondary name of the Company to replace the former Chinese name " 渝港國際有限公司 " which was previously used for identification purpose only.

The special resolution regarding the Change of Company Name was duly passed by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019. The new name of the Company was registered in Bermuda on 13 June 2019. The Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and the Certificate of Secondary Name of the Company were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda to the Company on 21 June 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong to the Company on 16 July 2019.

EFFECT ON CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name does not affect any rights of the existing holders of securities of the Company. All the existing certificates of securities in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such securities and the existing certificates of securities will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration, and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing certificates of securities for new certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New certificates of securities of the Company will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "YUGANG INT'L" to "PLANETREE INT'L" in English with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. There will be a new Chinese stock short name of the Company of " 梧桐 國際" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2019. The stock code of the Company of "00613" on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged.