HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement .

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited

星 美 文 化 旅 遊 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2366)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Yuen Kwok Kuen ("Mr. Yuen") has tendered his resignation as company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 30 July 2019.

Mr. Yuen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in connection with his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board also announces that Mr. Luk Chi Shing ("Mr. Luk") has been appointed as the Company Secretary in replacement of Mr. Yuen with effect from 30 July 2019. Mr. Luk, aged 49, holds a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Luk is a fellow member of both Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Luk has been working for a number of public listed companies in Hong Kong during the past 20 years, taking the positions of company secretary and/or senior positions in financial management. Mr. Luk has accumulated extensive working experience in the fields of auditing, financial accounting and management.

-1-

The Board would like to thank Mr. Yuen for his contributions to the Company and extend its warmest welcome to Mr. Luk for joining the Company.

By order of the Board

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited

Yao Qinyi

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wu Chien - Chiang (Chairman), Ms. Yao Qinyi and Mr. Li Kai; and the independent non - executive Directors are Mr. Rao Yong, Mr. Liu Xianbo and Mr. Zhao Xuebo.

-2-

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
