Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

GBS JP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDBOND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 榜 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00172)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Goldbond Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Wong Ming Bun, David ("Mr. Wong") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") and an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 19 July 2019. Mr. Wong continues to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board also announces that Ms. Li Fung Shan ("Ms. Li") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative with effect from 19 July 2019.

Ms. Li is a practising member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce majoring in Accounting from the Macquarie University, Australia. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Li worked as the financial controller of a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange which is principally engaged in sales of automotive electronic products and provision of advanced driving assistance systems. Prior to that, she worked as the chief finance officer and company secretary listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange. She has extensive experience in company secretarial and accounting fields for over 10 years.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Wong for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as the Company Secretary and to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Li on her appointment.

By Order of the Board

Goldbond Group Holdings Limited

Wong Yu Lung, Charles

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019