Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

Vital Innovations Holdings Limited

維太創科控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6133)

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

References are made to the announcement of Vital Innovations Holdings Limited (formerly known as Vital Mobile Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 14 June 2019, the circular of the Company dated 20 June 2019 (the "Circular"), the announcement of the Company dated 9 July 2019 in relation to the poll results of the EGM and the announcement of the Company dated 5 August 2019 in relation to the change of Company name and Company short name. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company website has been changed from "www.vital-mobile.com" to "www.vitalinno.com" with effect from 23 August 2019.

By order of the Board

Vital Innovations Holdings Limited

Rong Xiuli

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprised Ms. Rong Xiuli, Mr. Rong Shengli, Mr. Tang Shun Lam, Mr. Yin Xuquan and Mr. Wong Ho Chun as executive directors; and Mr. Hon Kwok Ping, Lawrence, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Han Xiaojing as independent non-executive directors.