Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

08/23/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vital Innovations Holdings Limited

維太創科控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6133)

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

References are made to the announcement of Vital Innovations Holdings Limited (formerly known as Vital Mobile Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 14 June 2019, the circular of the Company dated 20 June 2019 (the "Circular"), the announcement of the Company dated 9 July 2019 in relation to the poll results of the EGM and the announcement of the Company dated 5 August 2019 in relation to the change of Company name and Company short name. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise herein.

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company website has been changed from "www.vital-mobile.com" to "www.vitalinno.com" with effect from 23 August 2019.

By order of the Board

Vital Innovations Holdings Limited

Rong Xiuli

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprised Ms. Rong Xiuli, Mr. Rong Shengli, Mr. Tang Shun Lam, Mr. Yin Xuquan and Mr. Wong Ho Chun as executive directors; and Mr. Hon Kwok Ping, Lawrence, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Han Xiaojing as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:47:05 UTC
