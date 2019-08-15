Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF DATE OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT TO THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited

中國宏泰產業市鎮發展有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6166)

CHANGE OF DATE OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

AND

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR DETERMINING

ENTITLEMENT TO THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the annual results announcement of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited (the "Company") dated 27 March 2019 (the "First Announcement") and the announcement dated 28 March 2019 in relation to, among others, the book closure period for determining entitlement to the 2018 Final Dividend (the "Second Announcement", together with the First Announcement, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

CHANGE OF DATE OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that, the date of payment of the 2018 Final Dividend will be brought forward from a date on or around 29 November 2019 as set out in the First Announcement to 9 September 2019.

CHANGE OF PERIOD OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT TO THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

The period of closure of the register of members of the Company for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the payment of the 2018 Final Dividend shall be brought forward from 1 November 2019 to 5 November 2019 (both days inclusive) to 26 August 2019 to 28 August 2019 (both days inclusive), and during such period, no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement of the 2018 Final Dividend, all transfers of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates and appropriate transfer forms must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 23 August 2019.