Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK
0
10/08/2019 | 12:32am EDT
Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 30 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Centenary United Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') and the announcement (the ''Announcement'') of the Company dated 3 October 2019 in relation to the change of designated branch of receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED
世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1959)
CHANGE OF DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK
Reference is made to the Prospectus and the formal notice of the Company (the ''Formal Notice''), both dated 30 September 2019, in relation to the Global Offering; the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms in connection thereto; and the Announcement.
The Company has been informed by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, the receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer, that two of their designated branches at Shop 65 & 67-69 G/F, Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories (the ''Citywalk Branch'') and 505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (the ''Causeway Bay Branch'') will no longer be available for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms until further notice. Commencing from 9 October 2019, the branch of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited at Shop S1, Chuk Yuen Shopping Centre, Chuk Yuen South Estate, Kowloon (the ''Chuk Yuen Estate Branch'') will serve as a replacement branch for the purpose of the Hong Kong Public Offer and details of a further replacement branch will be announced shortly. For avoidance of doubt, the designated branches of Bank of
- 1 -
China (Hong Kong) Limited for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms starting from 9 October 2019 shall be as follows:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
King's Road Branch
131-133 King's Road, North Point,
Hong Kong
Kowloon
Chuk Yuen Estate
Shop S1, Chuk Yuen Shopping
Branch
Centre, Chuk Yuen South Estate,
Kowloon
New Territories
Texaco Road Branch
Shop A112, East Asia Gardens, 36
Texaco Road, Tsuen Wan, New
Territories
The dates and times during which the Chuk Yuen Estate Branch will be available for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms will be the same as the original dates and times during which the Citywalk Branch and the Causeway Bay Branch would be available as described in the Prospectus and the Formal Notice. The WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms shall remain effective for purposes of application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares.
DIRECTORS' VIEW
Having taken into account all the relevant circumstances (including the fact that the nature of the information described above does not constitute any significant change affecting any matter contained in the Prospectus or give rise to a significant new matter, the inclusion of information in respect of which would have been required to be in the Prospectus if it had arisen before the Prospectus was issued, and that such changes do not alter any particular or information of the Company which is necessary to enable an investor to make an informed assessment of the activities, assets and liabilities, financial position, management and prospect of the Company and of its profits and losses and of the rights attaching to the Shares), the Directors do not consider such changes sufficiently significant so as to justify the issue of a supplemental prospectus and supplemental WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms.
By order of the Board
Centenary United Holdings Limited
Law Hau Kit
Chairman and executive Director
Hong Kong, 8 October 2019
- 2 -
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive Directors, Mr. Law Hau Kit, Mr. Chen Shaoxing and Ms. Li Huifang, and three independent non- executive Directors, Mr. Li Wai Keung, Mr. Chang Eric Jackson and Ms. Yan Fei.
This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.car2000.com.cn and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
In case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 04:31:06 UTC