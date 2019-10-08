Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 30 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Centenary United Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') and the announcement (the ''Announcement'') of the Company dated 3 October 2019 in relation to the change of designated branch of receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer.

CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED

世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1959)

CHANGE OF DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK

Reference is made to the Prospectus and the formal notice of the Company (the ''Formal Notice''), both dated 30 September 2019, in relation to the Global Offering; the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms in connection thereto; and the Announcement.

The Company has been informed by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, the receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer, that two of their designated branches at Shop 65 & 67-69 G/F, Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories (the ''Citywalk Branch'') and 505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (the ''Causeway Bay Branch'') will no longer be available for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms until further notice. Commencing from 9 October 2019, the branch of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited at Shop S1, Chuk Yuen Shopping Centre, Chuk Yuen South Estate, Kowloon (the ''Chuk Yuen Estate Branch'') will serve as a replacement branch for the purpose of the Hong Kong Public Offer and details of a further replacement branch will be announced shortly. For avoidance of doubt, the designated branches of Bank of