Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

SUSTAINABLE FOREST HOLDINGS LIMITED

永保林業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 723)

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 1 August 2019, the Company's head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 3201, 32nd Floor, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong while its telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended commencing from 9:00 a.m. on 10 October 2018 as the Company has been placed in the first delisting stage under Practice Note 17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited referred to in the Company's announcement dated 12 October 2018.

By Order of the Board

Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited

Wang Jingyu

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Wang Jingyu (Chairlady), Mr. Lai Ming Wai (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Chan Yuk Yee as Executive Directors and Mr. Yam Kwong Chun, Mr. Chiang Bun and Mr. Chai Chi Keung as Independent Non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only