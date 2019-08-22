Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that with effect from 9 September 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company will be changed to:

Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited

Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central,

Hong Kong

Telephone: (852) 3707 2600

Fax: (852) 3707 2699

Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited (the "New HK Share Registrar") with effect from 9 September 2019. Share certificates uncollected on 6 September 2019 shall be collected from the New HK Share Registrar from 9 September 2019.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

23 August 2019

