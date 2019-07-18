Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF (I) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; (II) CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; (III) MEMBER OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; AND (IV) AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Liu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of directorship.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE GROUP

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Peng Xinkuang ("Mr. Peng"), an executive Director and the chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group with effect from 18 July 2019.

Mr. Peng, aged 43, was appointed as an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Group on 4 December 2015. He was also a member of the Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Peng had been re-designated as the Chairman of the Board, the chairman of the Investment Committee of the Company and appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company, and ceased to be the chief executive officer of the Group on 24 October 2017.

Mr. Peng is currently the chairman of the board of China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Co., Ltd.. Mr. Peng has extensive experience in the real estate development fields, including primary land development, region comprehensive development, new urbanization construction etc. Mr. Peng obtained an executive master of business administration degree at Central South University, and is now pursuing a doctor's degree in finance business administration from Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance, Shanghai Jiao

Tong University. Mr. Peng had held various positions in the past, including the positions as the chairman of Meixi Lake Investment (Changsha) Co., Ltd. (梅溪湖投資（長沙）有限公司), an executive director and the general manager of Changsha Meixi Lake Industrial Co., Ltd. ( 長沙梅溪湖實業有限公司) and the chairman of Changsha Pilot Public Utilities Company ( 長沙先導公共設施公司). Mr. Peng has also been

the person-in-charge of the planning and construction department of government. He is also a director or general manager of other members of the Group. Mr. Peng is a director of 陽光城集團股份有限公司

(Yango Group Co Ltd.), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000671).

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Peng does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as the directorship mentioned above, Mr. Peng has not held any other directorships in listed public companies in the last three years. Save as the directorship and the position disclosed above, Mr. Peng does not hold any other positions with the Group.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Peng is interested in 112,000,000 shares of HK$0.10 each of the Company ("Shares") within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong, "SFO"). Pursuant to the service agreement dated 24 October 2017 entered into between Mr. Peng and the Company, Mr. Peng was appointed as an executive Director for a term of 3 years commencing on 24 October 2017 (subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Bye-laws), unless otherwise terminated by either party by giving not less than 6 months' written notice to the other or otherwise in accordance with the other terms of the service