Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Xiaomi Corporation 小米集團 (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Dr. Lee Ka Kit ("Dr. Lee") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the corporate governance committee of the Board with effect from August 23, 2019 to focus on and devote more time to his new roles as the chairman and managing director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 12) and the chairman of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Stock Code: 3).

Dr. Lee has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Dr. Lee for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director

The Board is pleased to announce that Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy ("Prof. Tong") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the corporate governance committee of the Board with effect from August 23, 2019.

Prof. Tong, aged 66, received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University, and a master of science and PhD degrees in the same discipline from the University of California at Berkeley. Prof. Tong serves as the chairman of the Council, Hong Kong Laureate Forum, the chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee on Community Relations of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). He also serves as a member of the Steering Committee on the Promotion of Electric Vehicles, the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the ICAC, the Public Service Commission, and the InnoHK Steering Committee. Additionally, he has been appointed a Non-official Justice of the Peace and a member of the Chinese People's