Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Political Consultative Conference since 2010 and 2013 respectively. Prof. Tong has over 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experience in universities in the United States and Hong Kong. Prior to taking the office as president of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 2009 to 2018, he was a professor and dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at The George Washington University. Since July 2019, Prof. Tong has become CEO of AMTD Foundation. He is a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences ("HKAES") and the International Thermal Conductivity Conference. He served as the president of HKAES in 2018.
Prof. Tong is currently an independent non-executive director of a subsidiary of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director of Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 40) and a non-executive director of Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 6888).
Pursuant to the letter of appointment issued by the Company to Prof. Tong, his initial term of office is three years commencing from August 23, 2019 or until the third annual general meeting of the Company since the date of his appointment, whichever is sooner, and he will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years in accordance with the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company. According to the terms of Prof. Tong's appointment letter, Prof. Tong is entitled to receive an annual director's fee of HK$500,000, which has been recommended by the remuneration committee and approved by the Board with reference to his qualifications, experience and responsibilities with the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Prof. Tong has confirmed that he does not hold (i) any other position with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) any directorship in any other public companies with securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iii) any other major appointments and professional qualifications.
As far as the Directors are aware, as at the date of this announcement, Prof. Tong has confirmed that he did not have any other relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholders of the Company, or any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company relating to Prof. Tong's appointment.
The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Prof. Tong on his appointment.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Lin Bin as Executive Director, Mr. Koh Tuck Lye and Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Directors, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.