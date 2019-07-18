Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

07/18/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SRE GROUP LIMITED

上 置 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1207)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors ("Board") of SRE Group Limited ("Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to Level 11, Admiralty Center Tower II, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong with effect from 15 August 2019. The Company's telephone number, fax number and email address will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

SRE Group Limited

Peng Xinkuang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely Mr. Peng Xinkuang, Mr. Chen Donghui, Mr. Zhu Qiang, Ms. Qin Wenying, Mr. Jiang Qi and Ms. Jiang Chuming; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhuo Fumin, Mr. Chan, Charles Sheung Wai, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Han Gensheng.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:09 UTC
