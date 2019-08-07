Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

福 萊 特 玻 璃 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(stock code: 6865)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to Room C, 2/F, Capital Trade Centre, 62 Tsun Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 15 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Ruan Hongliang

Chairman

Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, PRC

7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruan Hongliang, Ms. Jiang Jinhua, Mr. Wei Yezhong and Mr. Shen Qifu, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cui Xiaozhong, Ms. Hua Fulan and Mr. Ng Ki Hung.