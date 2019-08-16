Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Log in
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

08/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01610)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from August 9, 2019, the registered office of the Company has been changed to:

Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited

P.O. Box 10008, Willow House, Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

The Board further announces that with effect from July 31, 2019, the principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company has been changed to:

Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited

P.O. Box 10008, Willow House, Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

COFCO Meat Holdings Limited

Jiang Guojin

Chairman and executive director

Hong Kong, August 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Guojin as the chairman of the Board and the executive director, Mr. Xu Jianong as the executive director, Ms. Yang Hong, Mr. WOLHARDT Julian Juul, Dr. Cui Guiyong, Mr. Zhou Qi, Mr. Zhang Lei and Dr. Huang Juhui as non-executive directors, and Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Li Michael Hankin, Mr. Lee Ted Tak Tai and Dr. Ju Jiandong as independent non-executive directors.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:36:07 UTC
