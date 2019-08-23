Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Ms. CHENG Kit Sum, Clara ("Ms. Cheng"), an executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company ("CFO"), will step down as CFO of the Company with effect from 26 August 2019. Ms. Cheng will remain as an executive Director so that she can devote more time on the work of the Board and other business of the Group. Ms. Cheng has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to her step-down that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Following the step-down of Ms. Cheng as the CFO, Mr. HUNG Yuk Miu ("Mr. Hung"), the current financial controller and Company Secretary of the Company will be responsible for all financial matters of the Group with effect from 26 August 2019. Mr. Hung will continue to act as the Company Secretary of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin, Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara and Mr. Zhou Quan (all being executive Directors), Mr. Mu Hao and Mr. Zhao Yun (all being non- executive Directors), Ms. Fang Fang, Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).