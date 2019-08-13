Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CHANGES IN COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

金 蝶 國 際 軟 件 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（Stock Code：268）

CHANGES IN COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 13 August 2019:

Mr. Chow Chan Lum, has resigned as the Company Secretary of the Company; Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company.

Resignation of Company Secretary

The Board of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chow Chan Lum (鄒燦林) ("Mr. Chow") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company due to personal reason with effect from 13 August 2019.

Mr. Chow has confirmed that (i) there is no disagreement between his-self and the Board; and (ii) there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Company.

Appointment of Company Secretary

Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon (蕭文豪) ("Mr. Siu") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Board meeting convened on 13 August 2019.

Mr. Siu, aged 45, is a prasticing solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong. He obtained a