Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Zhongwang Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company refers to its announcement dated 1 August 2019 in relation to the Alleged Proceeding (the "Previous Announcement"). Unless otherwise indicated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Previous Announcement.

There have been reports (the "Relevant Reports") that the Department of Justice of the United States (the "DOJ") has obtained an indictment against the Company and the Controlling Shareholder in relation to the Alleged Proceeding (under U.S. Attorneys »Central District of California »News on the website of the DOJ). As stated in the Relevant Reports, an indictment is only an allegation, and each person named in an indictment is presumed to be innocent. If the allegations were proven in court, the Company could face monetary penalties.

The Controlling Shareholder has re-confirmed to the Company that he has not been served with any legal instrument or notice in relation to the Alleged Proceeding. The Company also re-confirms that it has not been served with any legal instrument or notice in relation to the Alleged Proceeding.

The Company takes seriously any allegations that it may have violated any law, and is seeking legal advice in relation to the Alleged Proceeding. The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company and public informed of any further material development relating to the Alleged Proceeding which it becomes aware of.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board does not believe that the Alleged Proceeding has had any material adverse impact on the business operations or the financial condition of the Group. The Company continues to operate as normal. Should this situation change, the Company will publish a further announcement as required by the Listing Rules.

Having made such enquiries with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances and in the available time, the Board confirms that it is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

