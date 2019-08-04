Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 06:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Zhongwang Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The Company refers to its announcement dated 1 August 2019 in relation to the Alleged Proceeding (the "Previous Announcement"). Unless otherwise indicated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Previous Announcement.

There have been reports (the "Relevant Reports") that the Department of Justice of the United States (the "DOJ") has obtained an indictment against the Company and the Controlling Shareholder in relation to the Alleged Proceeding (under U.S. Attorneys »Central District of California »News on the website of the DOJ). As stated in the Relevant Reports, an indictment is only an allegation, and each person named in an indictment is presumed to be innocent. If the allegations were proven in court, the Company could face monetary penalties.

The Controlling Shareholder has re-confirmed to the Company that he has not been served with any legal instrument or notice in relation to the Alleged Proceeding. The Company also re-confirms that it has not been served with any legal instrument or notice in relation to the Alleged Proceeding.

The Company takes seriously any allegations that it may have violated any law, and is seeking legal advice in relation to the Alleged Proceeding. The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company and public informed of any further material development relating to the Alleged Proceeding which it becomes aware of.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board does not believe that the Alleged Proceeding has had any material adverse impact on the business operations or the financial condition of the Group. The Company continues to operate as normal. Should this situation change, the Company will publish a further announcement as required by the Listing Rules.

Having made such enquiries with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances and in the available time, the Board confirms that it is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

China Zhongwang Holdings Limited

Cui Weiye

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of:

Executive Directors

Mr. Lu Changqing and Ms. Ma Qingmei

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen Yan, Mr. Lin Jun and Mr. Wei Qiang

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wong Chun Wa, Mr. Wen Xianjun, Mr. Shi Ketong and Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 10:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement
PU
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : No stabilisation action, no over-allotment op..
PU
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction - disposal of 100% o..
PU
06:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to the p..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of executive director, change in ..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - lease agreement relat..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - strategic cooperatio..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement list of directors and their role..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six-m..
PU
08/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of independent an non-executive d..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 322 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 256,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.07%41 070
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.03%50 673
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.75%28 811
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.92%26 478
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 722
NASDAQ19.71%16 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group