Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

CHINLINK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

普 匯 中 金 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0997)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Chinlink International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the exchange offer of the 12% coupon unlisted bonds due 2020 issued by the Company in an aggregate principal amount of US$15,000,000. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to clarify that the estimated net proceeds from the aggregate amount of the Tendering Holder Payment Amount received pursuant to the Exchange Offer (after deducting all the related costs and expenses) appearing on page 8 of the Announcement should be approximately US$13.7 million (which is calculated by the gross consideration of the New Bonds of US$30.0 million after deducting the related costs and expenses of approximately US$1.3 million and the purchase consideration of the Existing Bonds of US$15.0 million).