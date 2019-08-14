Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BGMC International Limited

璋 利 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1693)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of BGMC International Limited (the "Company") dated 25 July 2019 in relation to the subscription of 50% of the RCPS of each of the Land Companies at a total consideration of USD5,363,196.00 (equivalent to approximately HK$41.7 million). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

In particular, reference is made to the description of the entitlement of the Company to receiving a fixed cumulative dividend of 20% per annum from the date the RCPS has been subscribed for each of the three Land Companies (the "Dividend").

The Board wishes to clarify that under the terms of the respective Subscription Agreements, whilst the Company is entitled to the Dividend, any entitlement to the distribution of such Dividend is conditional upon, and is subject to, the relevant Land Companies having available "Distributable Profits", which is defined in the Subscription Agreements as all profits in the form of cash which are available each year for distributions from the Land Companies, which is also in line with the requirements under the Malaysian Companies Act 2016 (the "Act").

As disclosed in the Announcement, each of the Land Companies have made net losses from the period since their dates of incorporation up to the relevant latest financial year end of the respective Land Companies. As at the dates of the Subscription Agreements, the Distributable Profits of the Land Companies were nil. These Land Companies are not expected to have any revenues other than monthly rental incomes from the lease of the Kuala Muda Land by Kuala Muda Estate and the lease of the Machang Land I by Machang Estate. In addition, the lease agreements have not become effective as they are subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent as outlined in the respective lease agreements. Further, the Land Companies may incur other expenses in the future which will have to be taken into account when determining if the Land Companies will have any "Distributable Profits" in addition to ensuring that they are solvent when they intend to make any distribution of the Dividend. Accordingly, it is uncertain as to when the Land Companies can or will have any "Distributable Profits" for distribution pursuant to which the Land Companies are allowed to distribute the Dividend.