Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the prospectus of China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated October 30, 2019 (the ''Prospectus''). Unless otherwise

specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Hong Kong Offer Shares.

CHINA TIANBAO GROUP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 天 保 集 團 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1427)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board wishes to correct an inadvertent typographical error in the Prospectus.

Reference is made to page 353 of the Prospectus and the relevant disclosure under the paragraph headed ''How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 3. APPLYING FOR HONG KONG OFFER SHARES WHICH APPLICATION CHANNEL TO USE - Where to Collect the Application Forms''. The Company would like to clarify that potential investors can collect a YELLOW Application Form and a Prospectus during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. from Wednesday, October 30, 2019until 12:00 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019from the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One & Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong or from the investors' stockbroker.

Save as disclosed above, all other information contained in the Prospectus remains unchanged.

- 1 -

Having taken into account the relevant circumstances (including the fact that the nature of the information described above does not constitute any significant change affecting any matter contained in the Prospectus or give rise to a significant new matter, the inclusion of information in respect of which would have been required to be in the Prospectus if it had arisen before the Prospectus was issued), the Directors do not consider such changes to be sufficiently significant so as to warrant the issue of a supplemental prospectus under Rule 11.13 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited

Li Baotian

Chairman

Hong Kong, October 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Baotian, Ms. Shen Lifeng, Ms. Wang Xinling, Mr. Li Yaruixin, Mr. Zang Lin and Ms. Wang Huijie; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xu, Mr. Liu Kaixiang and Mr. Li Qingxu.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 13:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the corporate governanc..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the audit committee
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Work Rules for the Nomination Committee of th..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Work rules for the risk management and contro..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Work Rules for the Remuneration and Evaluatio..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Work Rules for the Audit Committee of the Boa..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of directors and their roles and functio..
PU
10/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 351 M
EBIT 2019 11 261 M
Net income 2019 9 570 M
Finance 2019 122 B
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 31,8x
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales2019 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 268,38  HKD
Last Close Price 242,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.04%38 897
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.27%51 194
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC73.46%31 703
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG33.92%28 625
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 552
NASDAQ20.93%16 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group