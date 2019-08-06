Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 567)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange.

Reference is made to the announcement of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (the

Company ") dated 1 August 2019 (the " Announcement ") in relation to the grant of 38,400,000 Share Options to subscribe for the Shares of HK$0.10 each of the Company that were granted to Grantees under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The 38,400,000 Share Options with an Exercise Price of HK$0.222 per Share granted on 1 August 2019 would be cancelled due to the fact that Exercise Price of HK$0.222 per Share was lower than the average closing price of the Company's shares for the five business days immediately preceding the aforesaid date of grant which was HK$0.2222.

The board of directors of the Company also announces that a total of 38,400,000 Share Options to subscribe for Shares of HK$0.10 each of the Company were granted to Grantees under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016 today with the following details: