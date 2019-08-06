Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Log in
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

08/06/2019 | 10:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 567)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange.

Reference is made to the announcement of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (the

  • Company") dated 1 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the grant of 38,400,000 Share Options to subscribe for the Shares of HK$0.10 each of the Company that were granted to Grantees under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The 38,400,000 Share Options with an Exercise Price of HK$0.222 per Share granted on 1 August 2019 would be cancelled due to the fact that Exercise Price of HK$0.222 per Share was lower than the average closing price of the Company's shares for the five business days immediately preceding the aforesaid date of grant which was HK$0.2222.

The board of directors of the Company also announces that a total of 38,400,000 Share Options to subscribe for Shares of HK$0.10 each of the Company were granted to Grantees under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016 today with the following details:

Date of grant

:

6 August 2019

Exercise price of Share

:

HK$0.222 per Share

Options granted

Number of Share Options

: 38,400,000 Share Options (Each Share Option shall entitle

granted

the holder of the Share Option to subscribe for one Share)

Closing price of the Share

:

HK$0.204 per Share

on the date of grant

Validity period of the

:

From 7 August 2019 to 1 August 2020

Share Options

Among the total 38,400,000 Share Options, 19,200,000 Share Options were granted to the Directors of the Company or an associate of any of them with details as follows:

Number of

Name of Directors

Positions/Capacity in the Company

Share Options

CHEUNG Lai Na

Chairman and Executive Director of

4,800,000

the Company

CHEUNG Lai Ming

Executive Director of the Company

4,800,000

LEE Man Kwong

Executive Director of the Company

4,800,000

LAW Ping Wah

Chief Financial Officer and

4,800,000

Executive Director of the Company

Total:

19,200,000

The grant of Share Options to the above Grantees has been approved by the independent non- executive directors of the Company in compliance with rule 17.04(1) of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By order of the Board

CHEUNG Lai Na

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the directors of the Company comprise:

Executive directors:

Independent non-executive directors:

CHEUNG Lai Na

CHOU Yuk Yan

CHEUNG Lai Ming

LEUNG King Fai

LEE Man Kwong

Dr. CHAN Yau Ching, Bob

LAW Ping Wah

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:54:11 UTC
