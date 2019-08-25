Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding Limited

浦林成山（開曼）控股有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1809)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of Prinx Chengshan (Cayman) Holding Limited (the "Company") dated August 23, 2019 (the "Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company noted that there were inadvertent typographical errors in the Results Announcement, and the Company would like to clarify that the first two sentences in the following paragraph on page 6 of the Results Announcement:

"During the Reporting Period, the Company sold 607.0 million tires, representing an increase of 10.4% over the same period in 2018, which was a record high. Among the tires,

274.4 million All Steel Radial Tires were sold, representing an increase of approximately 13.6% over the same period in 2018; and 299.4 million Semi-Steel Radial Tires were sold, representing an increase of approximately 4.8% over the same period in 2018."

shall be revised to the following:

"During the Reporting Period, the Company sold 6.07million tires, representing an increase of 10.4% over the same period in 2018, which was a record high. Among the tires,

2.74million All Steel Radial Tires were sold, representing an increase of approximately 13.6% over the same period in 2018; and 2.99million Semi-Steel Radial Tires were sold, representing an increase of approximately 4.8% over the same period in 2018."