Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT REVISED EGM NOTICE AND REVISED EGM PROXY FORM
08/15/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
鄭州銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)
(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)
CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT
REVISED EGM NOTICE
AND
REVISED EGM PROXY FORM
Reference is made to the notice of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "Original EGM Notice") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated July 17, 2019 (and the proxy form accompanied thereto (the "Original EGM Proxy Form")) and the circular (the "Circular") of the Bank dated August 16, 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed non-public issuance of A shares. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board would like to clarify that resolution no. 9 (i.e. to consider and approve the execution of the conditional share subscription agreements with specific subscribers) was inadvertently included as a special resolution in the Original EGM Notice and the Original EGM Proxy Form. To the best knowledge of the Bank, the matters under resolution no. 9 in the Original EGM Notice and the Original EGM Proxy Form are in compliance with the Articles of Association of the Bank, relevant laws and regulations, and the requirements of the SZSE and the Hong Kong Listing Rules to be submitted to the EGM for consideration and approval as an ordinary resolution. Accordingly, resolution no. 9 in the Original EGM Notice and the Original EGM Proxy Form has been renumbered as no. 7 in the revised notice of the EGM (the "Revised EGM Notice") and revised form of proxy of the EGM (the "Revised EGM Proxy Form"). Resolutions no. 7 (i.e. to consider and approve the plan for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares) and no. 8 (i.e. to consider and approve the proposal for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares) in the Original EGM Notice and Original EGM Proxy Form are renumbered as resolutions no. 8 and no. 9, respectively, in the Revised EGM Notice and the Revised EGM Proxy Form.
To ratify the above matters, printed copies of the Revised EGM Notice and the Revised EGM Proxy Form including the above amendments will be despatched to the H Shareholders on August 16, 2019. The Revised EGM Notice and the Revised EGM Proxy Form will also be available on the websites of the Bank and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Other than the amendments above, all information in the Original EGM Notice will remain unchanged. The date, time and venue for holding the EGM also remain unchanged.
Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the Revised EGM Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Bank's H Share Registrar, namely, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the scheduled time for holding of the EGM (the "Closing Time") or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
Any H Shareholder who intends to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM but has not yet lodged the Original EGM Proxy Form is required to complete and return the Revised EGM Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. In such case, the Original EGM Proxy Form should not be lodged with the Bank. Any H Shareholder who has already lodged the Original EGM Proxy Form with the Bank should also complete and return the Revised EGM Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.
If a H Shareholder has already lodged the Original EGM Proxy Form, he/she/it should note that:
if no Revised EGM Proxy Form is lodged by the H Shareholder, the Original EGM Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by the H Shareholder if duly completed. The proxy appointed under the Original EGM Proxy Form will also be entitled to vote in accordance with the instructions previously given by the H Shareholder or at his/her/its discretion (if no such instructions are given) on any resolution properly put to the EGM;
if the Revised EGM Proxy Form is lodged by the H Shareholder before the Closing Time, the Revised EGM Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by such H Shareholder if duly completed, and the Original EGM Proxy Form will be revoked and superseded by the Revised EGM Proxy Form; and
if the Revised EGM Proxy Form is lodged by the H Shareholder after the Closing Time, or if lodged before the Closing Time but is incorrectly completed, the Revised EGM Proxy Form will be deemed invalid. It will not revoke the Original EGM Proxy Form previously lodged by the H Shareholder. The Original EGM Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form if duly completed. The proxy appointed under the Original EGM Proxy Form will also be entitled to vote in accordance with the instructions previously given by the H Shareholder or at his/her/its discretion (if no such instructions are given) on any resolution properly put to the EGM.
Completion and return of the Original EGM Proxy Form and/or the Revised EGM Proxy Form will not preclude a H Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she so wishes. In the event that he/she attends the meeting in person, his/her form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
By order of the Board
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
WANG Tianyu
Chairman
Zhengzhou, Henan, the PRC
August 16, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Tianyu, Mr. SHEN Xueqing and Mr. FENG Tao as executive directors, Mr. FAN Yutao, Mr. ZHANG Jingguo, Mr. LIANG Songwei, Mr. JI Hongjun and Mr. WANG Shihao as non-executive directors, Mr. XIE Taifeng, Mr. WU Ge, Ms. CHAN Mei Bo Mabel and Ms. LI Yanyan as independent non-executive directors.
The Bank is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
