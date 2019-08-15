Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT REVISED EGM NOTICE AND REVISED EGM PROXY FORM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the notice of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "Original EGM Notice") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated July 17, 2019 (and the proxy form accompanied thereto (the "Original EGM Proxy Form")) and the circular (the "Circular") of the Bank dated August 16, 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed non-public issuance of A shares. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board would like to clarify that resolution no. 9 (i.e. to consider and approve the execution of the conditional share subscription agreements with specific subscribers) was inadvertently included as a special resolution in the Original EGM Notice and the Original EGM Proxy Form. To the best knowledge of the Bank, the matters under resolution no. 9 in the Original EGM Notice and the Original EGM Proxy Form are in compliance with the Articles of Association of the Bank, relevant laws and regulations, and the requirements of the SZSE and the Hong Kong Listing Rules to be submitted to the EGM for consideration and approval as an ordinary resolution. Accordingly, resolution no. 9 in the Original EGM Notice and the Original EGM Proxy Form has been renumbered as no. 7 in the revised notice of the EGM (the "Revised EGM Notice") and revised form of proxy of the EGM (the "Revised EGM Proxy Form"). Resolutions no. 7 (i.e. to consider and approve the plan for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares) and no. 8 (i.e. to consider and approve the proposal for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares) in the Original EGM Notice and Original EGM Proxy Form are renumbered as resolutions no. 8 and no. 9, respectively, in the Revised EGM Notice and the Revised EGM Proxy Form.

To ratify the above matters, printed copies of the Revised EGM Notice and the Revised EGM Proxy Form including the above amendments will be despatched to the H Shareholders on August 16, 2019. The Revised EGM Notice and the Revised EGM Proxy Form will also be available on the websites of the Bank and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Other than the amendments above, all information in the Original EGM Notice will remain unchanged. The date, time and venue for holding the EGM also remain unchanged.