Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of HK10 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Monday, 16 September 2019 and Tuesday, 17 September 2019, during which period no requests for the transfer of shares will be accepted.

In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 13 September 2019. Warrants for the interim dividend will be sent to shareholders on or about Thursday, 26 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Yuen Wai Kuen

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Lam Ko Yin, Colin (Chairman) and Mr. Li Ning; the non-executive directors are Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Mr. Lau Yum Chuen, Eddie, and Dr. Lee Shau Kee; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Ms. Wong Yu Pok, Marina and Mr. Wu King Cheong.