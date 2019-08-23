Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED

海通國際證券集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 665)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (the "Company") declared an interim dividend of HK9 cents per share for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. Shareholders will be given the option to receive the interim dividend in new shares in lieu of cash.

For ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the interim dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 9 September 2019 to Wednesday, 11 September 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

LO Wai Ho

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. QU Qiuping (Chairman)*, Mr. LIN Yong (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Jianguo (Deputy Chairman), Mr. POON Mo Yiu, Mr. SUN Jianfeng, Mr. SUN Tong, Mr. CHENG Chi Ming Brian*, Ms. WANG Meijuan*, Mr. ZHANG Xinjun*, Mr. William CHAN*, Mr. TSUI Hing Chuen William**, Mr. LAU Wai Piu**, Mr. WEI Kuo-chiang**, Mr. WAN Kam To** and Ms. LIU Yan**