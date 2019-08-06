Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SIMPLE RISE INC.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

惠 生 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1340)

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

SIMPLE RISE INC.

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Huisheng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 11 March 2019 regarding the disposal of 50,000 shares in the capital of Simple Rise Inc. (the "Target Company") and 100% of all amounts, including principal and interest, owing by the Target Company and the Subsidiary to the Company as at the Completion Date. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as set out in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled. Completion of the Disposal took place on 6 August 2019. Upon Completion, each of the Target Company and the Subsidiary will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company.

