Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF A DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF A DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Tysan Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 June 2019 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among other things, (i) the disposal of the entire equity interests in Superior Choice Holdings Limited and Excel Pointer Limited (the "Target Group"); and (ii) the assignment of the Sale Loan from the Vendor to the Purchaser. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent under the SPA have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 19 August 2019. Following the Completion, the Vendor ceased to hold any interest in the Target Group and accordingly the results of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

