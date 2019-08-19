Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF A DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

08/19/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TYSAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co., Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 687)

COMPLETION OF A DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Tysan Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 June 2019 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among other things, (i) the disposal of the entire equity interests in Superior Choice Holdings Limited and Excel Pointer Limited (the "Target Group"); and (ii) the assignment of the Sale Loan from the Vendor to the Purchaser. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent under the SPA have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 19 August 2019. Following the Completion, the Vendor ceased to hold any interest in the Target Group and accordingly the results of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

By order of the Board

TYSAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Fung Chiu Chak, Victor

Vice-Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fung Chiu Chak, Victor and Mr. Sun Kin Ho Steven; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Justin Wai, Mr. Wang Tianbing, Mr. David Robert McClure, Mr. Lau Che Hang Alex, Mr. Wu Charles Hsing-yuan and Mr. Yuen Pak Man; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fan Chor Ho, Mr. Tse Man Bun, Mr. Lung Chee Ming, George and Mr. Li Kit Chee.

Company website: www.tysan.com

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:31:02 UTC
