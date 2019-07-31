Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 75% SHAREHOLDING INTEREST IN INTEGRATED CASINO RESORT IN CYPRUS TO A LISTED SUBSIDIARY - MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF

75% SHAREHOLDING INTEREST IN

INTEGRATED CASINO RESORT IN CYPRUS

TO A LISTED SUBSIDIARY -

MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of Melco International Development Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Transaction dated 24 June 2019 (the "Announcement"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Directors are pleased to announce that the Completion took place on 31 July 2019. Upon Completion, ICR Holdings continues to be a subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of ICR Holdings will continue to be consolidated with the financial statements of the Group via the Group's equity holdings in Melco Resorts.

Immediately after the Completion, the Group holds approximately 55.80% of the total issued shares of Melco Resorts.

By Order of the Board of

Melco International Development Limited

Leung Hoi Wai, Vincent

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho, Lawrence Yau Lung (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Evan Andrew Winkler (President and Managing Director) and Mr. Chung Yuk Man, Clarence; two Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tsui Che Yin, Frank and Mr. Ng Ching Wo; and two Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chow Kwong Fai, Edward and Ms. Karuna Evelyne Shinsho.