Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE

ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN MINERA EXAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 1 April 2019 in relation to the acquisition of equity interest in Minera Exar (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Transaction Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Acquisition took place on 17 August 2019.

By order of the Board

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

Jiangxi, PRC

August 18, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Mr. SHEN Haibo, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. XU Xiaoxiong as executive directors of the Company; Mr. HUANG Daifang as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. GUO Huaping, Mr. HUANG Huasheng, Mr. LIU Jun and Ms. WONG Sze Wing as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 11:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six m..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positive profit alert
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of discloseable transaction in rel..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information - principal accounting dat..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions in relation to the ..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement as of 30 june 20..
PU
07:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement to annual results f..
PU
08/16HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction and discloseable transactio..
PU
08/16HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 671 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 279,66  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.69%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ18.89%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group