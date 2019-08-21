Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING TRANSFER OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST IN HAIMING MINING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山東晨鳴紙業集團股份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LTD.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING TRANSFER OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST IN HAIMING MINING

Reference is made to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 60% equity interest in Haiming Mining of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 16 August 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that the change of industrial and commercial registration for Haiming Mining has been completed. Hence, the Disposal has also been completed.

By Order of the Board

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

Chen Hongguo

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hongguo, Mr. Hu Changqing, Mr. Li Xingchun and Mr. Chen Gang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Han Tingde and Mr. Li Chuanxuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Yin Meiqun, Mr. Sun Jianfei and Mr. Yang Biao.