HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company (the ''Announcement'') of Victory City International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 1 August 2019 in relation to the issue of the Convertible Bonds under the General Mandate. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion has taken place on 13 August 2019.

Immediately before Completion, the Company had 776,911,981 Shares in issue. Immediately after the issue of the Convertible Bonds, the Subscriber is now interested in the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$64,000,000 (which entitles the Subscriber to subscribe for 100,000,000 Conversion Shares at the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.64 per Share, subject to adjustments) and none of the Convertible Bonds is converted as at the date of this announcement.

EFFECT OF THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Set out below for illustration purposes are the shareholding structures of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds (on the assumptions that the Convertible Bonds are converted at the initial

- 1 -

Conversion Price being HK$0.64 per Conversion Share and there is no other change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement and up to the date of full conversion of the Convertible Bonds):

As at the date of

Upon full conversion of the

this announcement

Convertible Bonds

Approximate

Approximate

No. of Shares

%

No. of Shares

%

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

Pearl Garden Pacific Limited (Note 2)

104,567,400

13.46

104,567,400

11.93

Madian Star Limited (Note 3)

104,567,400

13.46

104,567,400

11.93

Mr. Chen Tien Tui (Note 4)

549,000

0.07

549,000

0.06

Mr. Choi Lin Hung (Note 4)

2,100,000

0.27

2,100,000

0.24

Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai (Note 5)

300,000

0.04

300,000

0.03

Other public Shareholders

564,828,181

72.70

564,828,181

64.41

The Subscriber

-

-

100,000,000

11.40

Total:

776,911,981

100.00

876,911,981

100.00

Notes:

  1. Certain percentages above have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.
  2. These Shares were held by Pearl Garden Pacific Limited. Pearl Garden Pacific Limited is wholly owned by Cornice Worldwide Limited, the entire issued share capital of which is held by Fiducia Suisse SA as discretionary trustee for the family members of Mr. Li Ming Hung, an executive Director.
  3. These Shares were held by Madian Star Limited. Madian Star Limited is wholly owned by Yonice Limited, the entire issued share capital of which is held by Fiducia Suisse SA as discretionary trustee for the family members of Mr. Chen Tien Tui, an executive Director.
  4. Mr. Chen Tien Tui and Mr. Choi Lin Hung are executive Directors.
  5. Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai is an independent non-executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Victory City International Holdings Limited

Li Ming Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ming Hung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Tien Tui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Yuen Chiu Andy and Mr. Choi Lin Hung and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai and Mr. Kwok Sze Chi.

  • for identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
