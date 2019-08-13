Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company (the ''Announcement'') of Victory City International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 1 August 2019 in relation to the issue of the Convertible Bonds under the General Mandate. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion has taken place on 13 August 2019.

Immediately before Completion, the Company had 776,911,981 Shares in issue. Immediately after the issue of the Convertible Bonds, the Subscriber is now interested in the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$64,000,000 (which entitles the Subscriber to subscribe for 100,000,000 Conversion Shares at the initial Conversion Price of HK$0.64 per Share, subject to adjustments) and none of the Convertible Bonds is converted as at the date of this announcement.

EFFECT OF THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Set out below for illustration purposes are the shareholding structures of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds (on the assumptions that the Convertible Bonds are converted at the initial