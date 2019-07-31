Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUANGDONG ADWAY CONSTRUCTION (GROUP) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED*

廣 東 愛 得 威 建 設（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6189)

COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited* (the ''Company'') dated 9 May 2019, 22 May 2019 and 28 May 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 17 June 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the subscription of shares in the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the conditions precedent under the First Domestic Share Subscription Agreement and Second Domestic Share Subscription Agreements (as amended by the Termination Agreements) (collectively, the ''Subscription Agreements'') have been fulfilled. Completion of Subscription Agreements took place on 31 July 2019 (the ''Completion''), and the First Subscription Shares and Second Subscription Shares were issued to Ningbo Yingxiang and the Subscribers respectively. The First Subscription Shares and the Second Subscription Shares, i.e., in aggregate 19,880,645 new Shares, were allotted and issued to Ningbo Yingxiang and the

Subscribers at the Subscription Price of RMB6.2 (equivalent to approximately HK$7.19Note) per Domestic Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the

Subscription Agreements.

The gross proceeds and the net proceeds from the issue of First Subscription Shares and Second Subscription Shares are approximately RMB123,260,000 (equivalent to

approximately HK$142,953,238(Note)) and RMB123,017,377 (equivalent to approximately HK$142,671,851(Note)) respectively. The net price of each First