Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE
0
07/31/2019 | 06:20pm EDT
GUANGDONG ADWAY CONSTRUCTION (GROUP) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED*
廣 東 愛 得 威 建 設（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6189)
COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE
Reference is made to the announcements of Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited* (the ''Company'') dated 9 May 2019, 22 May 2019 and 28 May 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 17 June 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the subscription of shares in the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY
The Board is pleased to announce that all of the conditions precedent under the First Domestic Share Subscription Agreement and Second Domestic Share Subscription Agreements (as amended by the Termination Agreements) (collectively, the ''Subscription Agreements'') have been fulfilled. Completion of Subscription Agreements took place on 31 July 2019 (the ''Completion''), and the First Subscription Shares and Second Subscription Shares were issued to Ningbo Yingxiang and the Subscribers respectively. The First Subscription Shares and the Second Subscription Shares, i.e., in aggregate 19,880,645 new Shares, were allotted and issued to Ningbo Yingxiang and the
Subscribers at the Subscription Price of RMB6.2 (equivalent to approximately HK$7.19Note) per Domestic Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the
Subscription Agreements.
The gross proceeds and the net proceeds from the issue of First Subscription Shares and Second Subscription Shares are approximately RMB123,260,000 (equivalent to
approximately HK$142,953,238(Note)) and RMB123,017,377 (equivalent to approximately HK$142,671,851(Note)) respectively. The net price of each First
Subscription Share and Second Subscription Share is approximately RMB6.18
(equivalent to approximately HK$7.17(Note)) and RMB6.19 (equivalent to approximately HK$7.18(Note)) respectively.
As at the date of this announcement, the general partner of Ningbo Yingxiang is Shenzhen Qianhai Xingwang Investment Management Co., Ltd. Ms. Li Yuanfei, a Director, is a partner of and has control over Shenzhen Qianhai Xingwang Investment Management Co., Ltd. Being a controlled entity of Ms. Li Yuanfei, Ningbo Yingxiang is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.07 of the Listing Rules.
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Subscribers are independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).
The following table shows the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately prior to Completion; and (ii) immediately upon Completion:
Immediately prior to
Immediately upon
Completion
Completion
Percentage
Percentage
of total
of total
No. of
issued
No. of
issued
Name of Shareholder
Share class
shares held
shares
shares held
shares
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Area
Yingxiang Investment Center
(Limited Partnership) 寧波梅山
保稅港區灜享投資中心
（有限合夥）(Note 1)
Domestic Shares
-
-
12,580,645
5.22%
The Subscribers (Note 2)
Subscriber I
Domestic Shares
-
-
1,800,000
0.75%
Subscriber II
Domestic Shares
-
-
1,000,000
0.42%
Subscriber III
Domestic Shares
-
-
1,000,000
0.42%
Subscriber IV
Domestic Shares
-
-
1,000,000
0.42%
Subscriber V
Domestic Shares
-
-
1,000,000
0.42%
Subscriber VI
Domestic Shares
-
-
1,000,000
0.42%
Subscriber VII
Domestic Shares
-
-
500,000
0.21%
Holders of Domestic Shares
Ye Yujing (葉玉敬)
Domestic Shares
67,694,000
30.62%
67,694,000
28.10%
Ye Xiujin (葉秀近)
Domestic Shares
15,504,000
7.01%
15,504,000
6.44%
Shenzhen Gong Xiang Li Investment
Entity (Limited Partnership)
(深圳市共享利投資企業（有限合夥）)
Domestic Shares
6,075,000
2.75%
6,075,000
2.52%
South China Sea Selected (Tianjin)
Equity Investment Fund Limited
Partnership Corporation (Limited
Partnership) (南海成長精選（天津）股
權 投資基金合夥企業（有限合夥）)
Domestic Shares
17,000,000
7.69%
17,000,000
7.06%
Immediately prior to
Immediately upon
Completion
Completion
Percentage
Percentage
of total
of total
No. of
issued
No. of
issued
Name of Shareholder
Share class
shares held
shares
shares held
shares
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Area
Xingwang Yinghua Equity
Investment Center (Limited
Partnership) (寧波梅山保稅港區興旺
嬴 華股權投資中心（有限合夥）)
Domestic Shares
10,000,000
4.52%
10,000,000
4.15%
Other Domestic Shareholders
Domestic Shares
42,014,000
19.01%
42,014,000
17.44%
Total Domestic Shares
158,287,000
71.61%
178,167,645
73.95%
International South China Investment
Fund Limited Partnership
H Shares
16,009,000
7.24%
16,009,000
6.64%
Other H Shareholders
H Shares
46,754,000
21.15%
46,754,000
19.41%
Total H Shares
62,763,000
28.39%
62,763,000
26.05%
Total issued Shares
221,050,000
100.00%
240,930,645
100.00%
Notes:
Ningbo Yingxiang is a limited partnership incorporated in the PRC on 10 May 2017. As of the date of this announcement, Ningbo Yingxiang is owned as to 12%, 6%, 6%, 6%, 4.8%, 3.96%, respectively by Zhao Anchang, by Cheng Donghai, by Feng Qing, by Gu Qijun, by Cen Yinglan, by Chen Min; as to 3.6% by each of Zhang Linkui, Guo Dong, Qiao Xiuqin, Qiu Yingji, Yang Weiguang, Wang Zeliang, Xia Binquan, Ren Wei, Tang Zhiqing, Jiang Xiaochun, Zhu Weiliang, Sun Yihua, Yu Huagui, Qu Maojuan, Wang Jianping, Xia Liping, Wang Qing; and as to 0.01% by Shenzhen Qianhai Xingwang Investment Management Co., Ltd.
The seven Subscribers are individual investors and are independent from and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.
Note: Conversion of Renminbi into Hong Kong dollars is based on the approximate exchange rate of RMB1 to HK$1.15977.
By order of the Board of Directors
Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited*
Mr. Ye Yujing
Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Shenzhen, the PRC, 31 July 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Ye Yujing, Mr. Liu Yilun, Ms. Ye Xiujin, Mr. Ye Guofeng, and Mr. Ye Niangting, as Executive Directors; Ms. Li Yuanfei as Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Cheung Wai Yeung Michael, Ms. Zhai Xin, and Mr. Lin Zhiyang, as Independent Non-executive Directors.
