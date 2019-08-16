Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF ISSUING NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

陽光油砂有限公司*

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada

with limited liability)

(HKEX: 2012)

COMPLETION OF ISSUING NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, August 16 2019

Calgary, August 15, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non- executive directors; and Mr. Yi He, Mr. Alfa Li and Mr. Guangzhong Xing as independent non- executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) and Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019) - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKEX: 2012) is pleased to announce the following:

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions of the Settlement Agreement have been fulfilled and the Completion took place on August 16, 2019. An aggregate of 57,690,480 Relevant Shares were allotted and issued to the Creditor at an Issue Price of HK$0.077 per Relevant Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Settlement Agreement.

Reference was made to the announcement of the Corporation dated August 9, 2019 (Hong Kong time) (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the issuing of new Shares under the General Mandate for full and final settlement of the Debt Payable. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF ISSUING NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions of the Settlement Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on August 16, 2019. A total of 57,690,480 Relevant Shares have been successfully issued to the Creditor at an Issue Price of HK$0.077 per Relevant Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Settlement Agreement.

To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Creditor and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties not connected with the Connected Persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Corporation. The proceeds from the Issuance amount to HK$4,442,166.93 which will be totally used as full and final settlement of the Debt Payable.

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The aggregate 57,690,480 Relevant Shares represent (i) approximately 0.94% of the issued share capital of the Corporation immediately before Completion of the Issuance and (ii) approximately 0.93% of the issued share capital of the Corporation as enlarged by the allotment and Issuance of all the Relevant Shares.

- 3 -

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Corporation immediately before and after Completion of Issuance all Relevant Shares:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Completion of the Issuance

Completion of the Issuance

Name of

Number

Approx. %

Number

Approx. %

Shareholders

of Shares

of Shares

of Shares

of Shares

Kwok Ping Sun

1,703,477,000

27.66%

1,703,477,000

27.41%

Creditor

-

-

57,690,480

0.93%

Other public

shareholders

4,454,149,526

72.34%

4,454,149,526

71.66%

(excluding the

Creditor)

Total

6,157,626,526 (1)

100.00%

6,215,317,006 (1)

100.00%

Note:

  1. The above figure does not include 990,347,263 new Shares to be allotted and issued upon the full conversion of the CB pursuant to the Subscription Agreement per the announcement dated June 16, 2019 and supplemented by the announcement dated June 17, 2019.

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Kwok Ping Sun

Executive Chairman

Tel: (852) 3188 9298

Email: investorrelations@sunshineoilsands.com

Website: www.sunshineoilsands.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, (a) the closing of, and the anticipated timing of the closing of, the Placing; (b) the future financial performance and objectives of the Corporation; and (c) the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "expect",

- 4 -

"project", "plan", "target", "vision", "goal", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to the Corporation, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended August 31, 2018 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : To Registered Shareholders - Notification Let..
PU
12:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change in head office and principal place of ..
PU
12:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Report
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to the proposed publ..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of shares under general mandate for set..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of issuing new shares under genera..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
08/15HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information winding up petition
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ16.86%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group