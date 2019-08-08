Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET GROUP HOLDING PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS LOCATED IN ANHUI PROVINCE INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET GROUP HOLDING PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

LOCATED IN ANHUI PROVINCE

INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

References are made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 April 2019 and 24 June 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 25 June 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and that Completion took place on 29 July 2019 and 8 August 2019, respectively.

On 8 August 2019, 1,377,959,475 Consideration Shares were allotted and issued at the Issue Price of HK$3.513 each by the Company to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares represent approximately 53.69% of the total number of issued Shares immediately before Completion and represent approximately 34.94% of the total number of issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.

Following Completion, the Target Group has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and accordingly, the financial information of the Target Group will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.

- 1 -

MANAGEMENT ADJUSTED NAV AND FINAL CONSIDERATION

Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement, the following table demonstrates the calculations of the Management Adjusted NAV of the Target Group and the Final Consideration:

RMB

Appreciated value of the Property Development Projects as at

5,413,988,300

30 April 2019 based on the Properties Valuation and

(equivalent to

ownership percentage of the Property Development Projects

approximately

by the Target Group

HK$6,307,296,370)

Add:

508,610,002

Unaudited net asset value attributable to the owners of the Target

Group as at 31 May 2019 (including all adjustment resulting from

(equivalent to

Reorganisation and payout of dividends prior to Completion)

approximately

HK$592,530,652)

Less:

Deferred PRC taxes

1,353,497,075

(equivalent to

approximately

HK$1,576,824,093)

Equal to:

Adjusted net asset value attributable to the owners of the

4,569,101,227

Target Group (the "Management Adjusted NAV")

(equivalent to

approximately

HK$5,323,002,929)

Less:

8.00% discount to the Management Adjusted NAV

365,528,098

(equivalent to

approximately

HK$425,840,234)

Management Adjusted NAV after discount

4,203,573,129

(equivalent to

approximately

HK$4,897,162,695)

Pursuant to the adjustment mechanism under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement, as the Management Adjusted NAV after accounting for an 8.00% discount is higher than the Initial Consideration (i.e. RMB4,155,168,787), the Initial Consideration shall be the Final Consideration, amounting to RMB4,155,168,787 (equivalent to approximately HK$4,840,771,637).

The unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019 have been reviewed and approved by the audit committee of the Company before the Final Consideration is determined.

- 2 -

SHAREHOLDING EFFECT

The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (a) as at the date of this announcement; and (b) immediately after Completion and the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares in full as contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Completion and the allotment

Completion and the allotment

and issue of the

and issue of the

Consideration Shares

Consideration Shares

in full

in full (2)(4)

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Shares

%(3)

Shares

%(3)

Shareholders

Mr. Shum and

his associates(4)

1,353,851,249(1)

52.76

2,731,810,724

69.26

Public Shareholders

1,212,441,437

47.24

1,212,441,437

30.74

Total

2,566,292,686

100.00

3,944,252,161

100.00

Notes:

  1. 1,334,284,849 Shares are held by Mingyuan Investment, which is 100% owned by Mr. Shum, and 19,566,400 Shares are held by Mr. Shum in his personal capacity as a beneficial owner.
  2. The figures above assume that other than the Consideration Shares, no further Shares are issued or repurchased by the Company, and no Shares are sold or purchased by Mr. Shum or his associate(s), in each case on or after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.
  3. The percentage figures included in this table are subject to rounding adjustment.
  4. The allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares will not result in change in control of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iv) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, an Executive Director; (v) Mr. Wang Jianfeng, an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director; (vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director;

  1. Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non-executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non-executive Director.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction disposal of properties
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of major and connected transaction..
PU
10:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on suspension of trading of a sh..
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the Approval of Appointment Q..
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) revision of the existing annual caps for ..
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement pursuant to rule 3.8 of the take..
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of chief executive
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
09:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.53%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.51%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group