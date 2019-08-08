Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET GROUP HOLDING PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS LOCATED IN ANHUI PROVINCE INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET GROUP HOLDING PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

LOCATED IN ANHUI PROVINCE

INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

References are made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 April 2019 and 24 June 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 25 June 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and that Completion took place on 29 July 2019 and 8 August 2019, respectively.

On 8 August 2019, 1,377,959,475 Consideration Shares were allotted and issued at the Issue Price of HK$3.513 each by the Company to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares represent approximately 53.69% of the total number of issued Shares immediately before Completion and represent approximately 34.94% of the total number of issued Shares as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.

Following Completion, the Target Group has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and accordingly, the financial information of the Target Group will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.