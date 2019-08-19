Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

凱 升 控 股 有 限 公 司 H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 102)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcement dated 25 July 2019 (the "Placing Announcement") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Placing Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions under the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 19 August 2019. A total of 300,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$1.01 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The 300,000,000 Placing Shares represent approximately 19.95% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before completion of the Placing and approximately 16.63% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees are Independent Third Parties.

- 1 -

The net proceeds of the Placing are approximately HK$297 million. As disclosed in the Placing Announcement, the Company intends to utilise such net proceeds to further develop the hotel and gaming business in Integrated Entertainment Zone in the Russian Federation.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately prior to completion of the Placing; and (ii) immediately after completion of the Placing and as at the date of this announcement are as follows:

Immediately after

completion of the Placing

Immediately prior to

and as at the date of

Shareholders

completion of the Placing

this announcement

Approximate

Approximate

No. of Shares

%

No. of Shares

%

Victor Sky Holdings Limited

(Note 1)

397,006,464

26.40

397,006,464

22.01

Suncity Group Holdings Limited

(Note 1)

49,302,000

3.28

49,302,000

2.73

Eric Daniel Landheer (Note 2)

2,086,000

0.14

2,086,000

0.12

U Chio Ieong (Note 3)

40,906,000

2.72

40,906,000

2.27

Li Chak Hung (Note 4)

400,000

0.03

400,000

0.02

Placees

-

-

300,000,000

16.63

Other Shareholders

1,014,077,372

67.43

1,014,077,372

56.22

Total

1,503,777,836

100.00

1,803,777,836

100.00

Notes:

  1. Suncity Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code:1383), is the beneficial owner of 49,302,000 Shares and is also interested in 397,006,464 Shares through its wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Victor Sky Holdings Limited. As at the date of this announcement, Suncity Group Holdings Limited is 74.87% owned by Fame Select Limited, which is owned as to 50% by Chau Cheok Wa, the Chairman and non-executive Director of the Company, and 50% by Cheng Ting Kong.
  2. Eric Daniel Landheer is the executive Director.
  3. U Chio Ieong is the non-executive Director.

- 2 -

  1. Li Chak Hung is the independent non-executive Director.
  2. The percentages are subject to rounding errors, if any.

By Order of the Board of

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited

Chau Cheok Wa

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Kai Bong (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer and Mr. Chiu King Yan, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Cheok Wa (Chairman), Mr. Wong Pak Ling Philip and Dr. U Chio Ieong, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Kwan Sing, Mr. Lau Yau Cheung and Mr. Li Chak Hung.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Recei..
PU
06:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Jiangsu tiangong technology company limited i..
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of placing of new shares under gen..
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of third tranche of bonds due 2020 in p..
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the annual general meeting he..
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the ..
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - cstone submits a sum..
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification Announcement
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit alert announcement
PU
06:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Submission of the Resumption Proposal
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 279,66  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.69%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.69%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ19.57%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group