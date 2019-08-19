Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

凱 升 控 股 有 限 公 司 H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d

SUMMIT ASCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 102)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcement dated 25 July 2019 (the "Placing Announcement") of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Placing Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions under the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 19 August 2019. A total of 300,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$1.01 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The 300,000,000 Placing Shares represent approximately 19.95% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before completion of the Placing and approximately 16.63% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees are Independent Third Parties.