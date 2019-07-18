Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*
中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 3969)
COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
References are made to the announcements of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (the "Company") dated 28 February 2019, 25 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 12 June 2019, 21 June 2019, 27 June 2019, 28 June 2019, 2 July 2019 and 9 July 2019, respectively, in relation to the initial public offering and listing of the A Shares of the Company and the related matters, the circular of the Company's 2019 first extraordinary general meeting and 2019 first H Shareholders class meeting dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 8 July 2019 in relation to the strategic allotment to connected persons under the A Share Offering (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 15 April 2019 in relation to, among others, the poll results of the Company's 2019 first extraordinary general meeting, 2019 first Domestic Shareholders class meeting and 2019 first H Shareholders class meeting. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforementioned Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the A Share Offering. The A Shares of the Company will be listed and commence trading on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 22 July 2019. Certain key information in respect of the A Share Offering is as follows:
Place of listing and board of lisitng
Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange
Date of listing
22 July 2019
Stock abbreviation
CRSC
Stock code
688009
Total number of issued shares
10,589,819,000 shares (comprising 1,968,801,000 H Shares
of the Company after the
and 8,621,018,000 A Shares)
A Share Offering
For the details of Connected Allotment Participants and number and proportion of Shares alloted, please refer to the appendix to this announcement.
In accordance with the requirements of the relevant authorities approving the A Share Offering, all Domestic Shares of the Company issued before the A Share Offering have been registered with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited as restricted circulating A Shares, which shall rank pari passu with other issued A Shares of the Company, save for the lock-up period.
By order of the Board
China Railway Signal & Communication
Corporation Limited*
ZHOU Zhiliang
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC
19 July 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang, Mr. YIN Gang and Mr. YANG Yongsheng, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jiajie, Mr. CHEN Jin'en, Mr. CHAN Ka Keung Peter and Mr. YAO Guiqing.
APPENDIX
DETAILS OF CONNECTED ALLOTMENT PARTICIPANTS AND NUMBER AND
PROPORTION OF SHARES ALLOTED
Approximate
percentage of
Approximate
the number of
percentage of the
A Shares issued
number of A
under the Strategic
Shares issued
The position in the Company's
Allotment to
under the A
Number of
Connected
Share Offering
subsidiaries constituting an associated
shares allotted
Persons (20,522.6
(1,800,000.0
Number Name
relationship
(A Shares'0000)
thousand Shares)
thousand Shares)
Directors of the Company's Subsidiaries
1.
CUI Ruitong
1.CRSC (Beijing) Rail Industry Group
5.45
0.27%
0.0030%
(崔瑞通)
Co., Ltd. (通號（北京）軌道工業集團有限
公司): Director
2. Beijing Railway Signal Co., Ltd. (北京
鐵路信號有限公司): Director
2.
DAI Xuebing
1. Casco Signal Ltd. (卡斯柯信號有限公
34.06
1.66%
0.0189%
(戴學兵)
司): Director
2. CRSC Communications Construction
Co., Ltd. (通號交通建設有限公司):
Supervisor
3.
DENG Hongyuan
CRSC Urban Rail Transit Technology
25.54
1.24%
0.0142%
(鄧紅元)
Co., Ltd. (通號城市軌道交通技術有限公
司): Director
4.
DENG Yi (鄧毅)
CRSC Construction Group Co., Ltd. (通號
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
建設集團有限公司): Director
5.
FAN Feng (樊峰)
1. CRSC Jishou Tengda Project
25.54
1.24%
0.0142%
Management Co., Ltd. (吉首通號騰達
項目管理有限責任公司): Director and
General Manager
2. CRSC Jishou Huatai Pipeline Project
Management Co., Ltd. (吉首通號華泰管
廊項目管理有限責任公司): Director and
General Manager
6.
FU Gang (付剛)
Beijing National Railway Research
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
& Design Institute of Signal &
Communication Co., Ltd. (北京全路通信
信號研究設計院集團有限公司): Director
7.
GUO Xiaoming
CRSC Urban Rail Transit Technology
32.35
1.58%
0.0180%
(郭曉明)
Co., Ltd. (通號城市軌道交通技術有限公
司): Director and General Manager
Approximate
percentage of
Approximate
the number of
percentage of the
A Shares issued
number of A
under the Strategic
Shares issued
The position in the Company's
Allotment to
under the A
Number of
Connected
Share Offering
subsidiaries constituting an associated
shares allotted
Persons (20,522.6
(1,800,000.0
Number Name
relationship
(A Shares'0000)
thousand Shares)
thousand Shares)
8.
GUO Yongquan
CRSC Engineering Group Company Ltd.
51.09
2.49%
0.0284%
(郭永泉)
(通號工程局集團有限公司): Director
9.
HAN Cheng (韓程)
CRSC Guangdong-HongKong-Macao
5.45
0.27%
0.0030%
(Guangzhou) Transportation Technology
Co., Ltd. (通號粵港澳（廣州）交通科技有
限公司): Director
10.
HE Xuan (何瑄)
1. CRSC (Beijing) Rail Industry Group
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
Co., Ltd. (通號（北京）軌道工業集團有
限公司): Director and General Manager
2. Shanghai Deuta Electronic & Electrical
Equipment Co., Ltd. (上海德意達電子電
器設備有限公司): Director
11.
JIANG Xigui
CRSC Innovation Investment Company
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
(江系貴)
Ltd. (通號創新投資有限公司): Director
12.
JIANG Lingming
CRSC Guangdong-HongKong-Macao
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
(蔣靈明)
(Guangzhou) Transportation Technology
Co., Ltd. (通號粵港澳（廣州）交通科技有
限公司): Director
13.
LAN Qingsuo
CRSC Engineering Group Company Ltd.
34.06
1.66%
0.0189%
(蘭慶鎖)
(通號工程局集團有限公司): Director
14.
LI Dinglai (李丁徠 )
CRSC Guizhou Construction Co., Ltd. (通
6.81
0.33%
0.0038%
號建設集團貴州工程有限公司): Director
15.
LI Kai (李凱)
CRSC (Zhengzhou) Zhong'an Engineering
34.06
1.66%
0.0189%
Co., Ltd. (中國鐵路通信信號（鄭州）中安
工程有限公司): Director
16.
LI Qun (李群)
CRSC Urban Rail Transit Technology
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
Co., Ltd. (通號城市軌道交通技術有限公
司): Director
17.
LI Xianghong
Shanghai Deuta Electronic & Electrical
5.45
0.27%
0.0030%
(李向紅)
Equipment Co., Ltd. (上海德意達電子電
器設備有限公司): Director
Approximate
percentage of
Approximate
the number of
percentage of the
A Shares issued
number of A
under the Strategic
Shares issued
The position in the Company's
Allotment to
under the A
Number of
Connected
Share Offering
subsidiaries constituting an associated
shares allotted
Persons (20,522.6
(1,800,000.0
Number Name
relationship
(A Shares'0000)
thousand Shares)
thousand Shares)
18.
LI Xu (李旭)
CRSC Communications Construction Co.,
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
Ltd. (通號交通建設有限公司): Director
19.
LI Zuqi (李祖齊)
CRSC Communication & Information
23.84
1.16%
0.0132%
Group Company Ltd. (通號通信信息集團
有限公司): Director
20.
LIANG Zhongwu
CRSC (Changsha) Railway Traffic
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
(梁中武)
Control Technology Company Limited (通
號（長沙）軌道交通控制技術有限公司):
Director
21.
LIU Fengshou
CRSC Hezhou Assembly Construction
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
(劉豐收)
Co., Ltd. (賀州通號裝配式建築有限公
司): Director
22.
LIU Jiaxin
CRSC Institute of Smart City Research &
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
(劉佳欣)
Design (通號智慧城市研究設計院有限公
司): Director
23.
LIU Jie (劉杰)
Xi'an Railway Signal Co., Ltd. (西安鐵路
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
信號有限責任公司): Director
24.
LIU Ju (劉局)
Beijing National Railway Research
8.17
0.40%
0.0045%
& Design Institute of Signal &
Communication Co., Ltd. (北京全路通信
信號研究設計院集團有限公司): Director
25.
LIU Sanyou
Beijing Xiandai Signal & Communication
5.45
0.27%
0.0030%
(劉三友)
Engineering Consultant Ltd. (北京現代
通號工程諮詢有限公司): Director and
General Manager
26.
LIU Yangqi
CRSC Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. (通號
22.14
1.08%
0.0123%
(劉楊琪)
軌道車輛有限公司): Director and General
Manager
27.
LIU Yingjun
CRSC Hebei Investment Co., Ltd. (通號
17.03
0.83%
0.0095%
(劉迎軍)
河北投資有限公司): Director and General
Manager
