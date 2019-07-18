Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the A Share Offering. The A Shares of the Company will be listed and commence trading on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 22 July 2019. Certain key information in respect of the A Share Offering is as follows:

Place of listing and board of lisitng Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Date of listing 22 July 2019 Stock abbreviation CRSC Stock code 688009 Total number of issued shares 10,589,819,000 shares (comprising 1,968,801,000 H Shares of the Company after the and 8,621,018,000 A Shares) A Share Offering

For the details of Connected Allotment Participants and number and proportion of Shares alloted, please refer to the appendix to this announcement.