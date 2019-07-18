Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

References are made to the announcements of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (the "Company") dated 28 February 2019, 25 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 12 June 2019, 21 June 2019, 27 June 2019, 28 June 2019, 2 July 2019 and 9 July 2019, respectively, in relation to the initial public offering and listing of the A Shares of the Company and the related matters, the circular of the Company's 2019 first extraordinary general meeting and 2019 first H Shareholders class meeting dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 8 July 2019 in relation to the strategic allotment to connected persons under the A Share Offering (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 15 April 2019 in relation to, among others, the poll results of the Company's 2019 first extraordinary general meeting, 2019 first Domestic Shareholders class meeting and 2019 first H Shareholders class meeting. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforementioned Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the A Share Offering. The A Shares of the Company will be listed and commence trading on the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 22 July 2019. Certain key information in respect of the A Share Offering is as follows:

Place of listing and board of lisitng

Sci-tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange

Date of listing

22 July 2019

Stock abbreviation

CRSC

Stock code

688009

Total number of issued shares

10,589,819,000 shares (comprising 1,968,801,000 H Shares

of the Company after the

and 8,621,018,000 A Shares)

A Share Offering

For the details of Connected Allotment Participants and number and proportion of Shares alloted, please refer to the appendix to this announcement.

1

In accordance with the requirements of the relevant authorities approving the A Share Offering, all Domestic Shares of the Company issued before the A Share Offering have been registered with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited as restricted circulating A Shares, which shall rank pari passu with other issued A Shares of the Company, save for the lock-up period.

By order of the Board

China Railway Signal & Communication

Corporation Limited*

ZHOU Zhiliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

19 July 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang, Mr. YIN Gang and Mr. YANG Yongsheng, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jiajie, Mr. CHEN Jin'en, Mr. CHAN Ka Keung Peter and Mr. YAO Guiqing.

  • For identification purpose only.

2

APPENDIX

DETAILS OF CONNECTED ALLOTMENT PARTICIPANTS AND NUMBER AND

PROPORTION OF SHARES ALLOTED

Approximate

percentage of

Approximate

the number of

percentage of the

A Shares issued

number of A

under the Strategic

Shares issued

The position in the Company's

Allotment to

under the A

Number of

Connected

Share Offering

subsidiaries constituting an associated

shares allotted

Persons (20,522.6

(1,800,000.0

Number Name

relationship

(A Shares'0000)

thousand Shares)

thousand Shares)

  1. Directors of the Company's Subsidiaries

1.

CUI Ruitong

1.CRSC (Beijing) Rail Industry Group

5.45

0.27%

0.0030%

(崔瑞通)

Co., Ltd. (通號（北京）軌道工業集團有限

公司): Director

2. Beijing Railway Signal Co., Ltd. (北京

鐵路信號有限公司): Director

2.

DAI Xuebing

1. Casco Signal Ltd. (卡斯柯信號有限公

34.06

1.66%

0.0189%

(戴學兵)

): Director

2. CRSC Communications Construction

Co., Ltd. (通號交通建設有限公司):

Supervisor

3.

DENG Hongyuan

CRSC Urban Rail Transit Technology

25.54

1.24%

0.0142%

(鄧紅元)

Co., Ltd. (通號城市軌道交通技術有限公

): Director

4.

DENG Yi (鄧毅)

CRSC Construction Group Co., Ltd. (通號

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

建設集團有限公司): Director

5.

FAN Feng (樊峰)

1. CRSC Jishou Tengda Project

25.54

1.24%

0.0142%

Management Co., Ltd. (吉首通號騰達

項目管理有限責任公司): Director and

General Manager

2. CRSC Jishou Huatai Pipeline Project

Management Co., Ltd. (吉首通號華泰管

廊項目管理有限責任公司): Director and

General Manager

6.

FU Gang (付剛)

Beijing National Railway Research

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

& Design Institute of Signal &

Communication Co., Ltd. (北京全路通信

信號研究設計院集團有限公司): Director

7.

GUO Xiaoming

CRSC Urban Rail Transit Technology

32.35

1.58%

0.0180%

(郭曉明)

Co., Ltd. (通號城市軌道交通技術有限公

): Director and General Manager

3

Approximate

percentage of

Approximate

the number of

percentage of the

A Shares issued

number of A

under the Strategic

Shares issued

The position in the Company's

Allotment to

under the A

Number of

Connected

Share Offering

subsidiaries constituting an associated

shares allotted

Persons (20,522.6

(1,800,000.0

Number Name

relationship

(A Shares'0000)

thousand Shares)

thousand Shares)

8.

GUO Yongquan

CRSC Engineering Group Company Ltd.

51.09

2.49%

0.0284%

(郭永泉)

(通號工程局集團有限公司): Director

9.

HAN Cheng (韓程)

CRSC Guangdong-HongKong-Macao

5.45

0.27%

0.0030%

(Guangzhou) Transportation Technology

Co., Ltd. (通號粵港澳（廣州）交通科技有

限公司): Director

10.

HE Xuan (何瑄)

1. CRSC (Beijing) Rail Industry Group

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

Co., Ltd. (通號（北京）軌道工業集團有

限公司): Director and General Manager

2. Shanghai Deuta Electronic & Electrical

Equipment Co., Ltd. (上海德意達電子電

器設備有限公司): Director

11.

JIANG Xigui

CRSC Innovation Investment Company

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

(江系貴)

Ltd. (通號創新投資有限公司): Director

12.

JIANG Lingming

CRSC Guangdong-HongKong-Macao

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

(蔣靈明)

(Guangzhou) Transportation Technology

Co., Ltd. (通號粵港澳（廣州）交通科技有

限公司): Director

13.

LAN Qingsuo

CRSC Engineering Group Company Ltd.

34.06

1.66%

0.0189%

(蘭慶鎖)

(通號工程局集團有限公司): Director

14.

LI Dinglai (李丁徠 )

CRSC Guizhou Construction Co., Ltd. (

6.81

0.33%

0.0038%

號建設集團貴州工程有限公司): Director

15.

LI Kai (李凱)

CRSC (Zhengzhou) Zhong'an Engineering

34.06

1.66%

0.0189%

Co., Ltd. (中國鐵路通信信號（鄭州）中安

工程有限公司): Director

16.

LI Qun (李群)

CRSC Urban Rail Transit Technology

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

Co., Ltd. (通號城市軌道交通技術有限公

): Director

17.

LI Xianghong

Shanghai Deuta Electronic & Electrical

5.45

0.27%

0.0030%

(李向紅)

Equipment Co., Ltd. (上海德意達電子電

器設備有限公司): Director

4

Approximate

percentage of

Approximate

the number of

percentage of the

A Shares issued

number of A

under the Strategic

Shares issued

The position in the Company's

Allotment to

under the A

Number of

Connected

Share Offering

subsidiaries constituting an associated

shares allotted

Persons (20,522.6

(1,800,000.0

Number Name

relationship

(A Shares'0000)

thousand Shares)

thousand Shares)

18.

LI Xu (李旭)

CRSC Communications Construction Co.,

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

Ltd. (通號交通建設有限公司): Director

19.

LI Zuqi (李祖齊)

CRSC Communication & Information

23.84

1.16%

0.0132%

Group Company Ltd. (通號通信信息集團

有限公司): Director

20.

LIANG Zhongwu

CRSC (Changsha) Railway Traffic

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

(梁中武)

Control Technology Company Limited (

號（長沙）軌道交通控制技術有限公司):

Director

21.

LIU Fengshou

CRSC Hezhou Assembly Construction

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

(劉豐收)

Co., Ltd. (賀州通號裝配式建築有限公

): Director

22.

LIU Jiaxin

CRSC Institute of Smart City Research &

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

(劉佳欣)

Design (通號智慧城市研究設計院有限公

): Director

23.

LIU Jie (劉杰)

Xi'an Railway Signal Co., Ltd. (西安鐵路

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

信號有限責任公司): Director

24.

LIU Ju (劉局)

Beijing National Railway Research

8.17

0.40%

0.0045%

& Design Institute of Signal &

Communication Co., Ltd. (北京全路通信

信號研究設計院集團有限公司): Director

25.

LIU Sanyou

Beijing Xiandai Signal & Communication

5.45

0.27%

0.0030%

(劉三友)

Engineering Consultant Ltd. (北京現代

通號工程諮詢有限公司): Director and

General Manager

26.

LIU Yangqi

CRSC Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. (通號

22.14

1.08%

0.0123%

(劉楊琪)

軌道車輛有限公司): Director and General

Manager

27.

LIU Yingjun

CRSC Hebei Investment Co., Ltd. (通號

17.03

0.83%

0.0095%

(劉迎軍)

河北投資有限公司): Director and General

Manager

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 00:44:08 UTC
