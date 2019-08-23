Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board" ) of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company" ) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" ) and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated February 11, 2018, April 25, 2018, June 22, 2018, April 23, 2019, July 25, 2019, July 26, 2019, July 31, 2019, August 8, 2019, August 9, 2019, August 13, 2019, August 14, 2019, August 16, 2019 and August 23, 2019 and the circulars of the Company dated March 9, 2018 and March 8, 2019 in relation to, among other things, the A Share Offering and the relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated March 8, 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the A Share Offering. The A shares of the Company will be listed and commence trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on August 26, 2019. Certain important information about the listing of the A Shares is as follows:

Place of listing : Shenzhen Stock Exchange Date of listing : August 26, 2019 Stock name : CGN Stock code : 003816 The number of Shares of the : 50,498,611,100 Shares (including 11,163,625,000 H Company in issue after Shares, 34,285,125,000 A Shares converted from the the A Share Offering existing Domestic Shares and 5,049,861,100 new A Shares)

Pursuant to the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities who have approved the A Share Offering, all the existing Domestic Shares of the Company which had been issued prior to the A Share Offering should have been registered with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited as restricted circulating A Shares. Save for the lock-up period, such Shares shall be ranked pari passu in all respects with other A Shares issued by the Company.