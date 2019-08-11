Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND THE TRANSACTION MERGER

08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6899)

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND

THE TRANSACTION MERGER

Reference is made to the Company's circular dated 19 June 2019 in relation to the Redomestication Merger, the Transaction Merger and the Proposed Spin-off (the ''Circular'') and the Company's announcement dated 10 July 2019. Defined terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Transaction Merger and Proposed Spin-off were completed on 9 August 2019 (US time).

As a result of the redemption of shares in Black Ridge by certain shareholders and the issue of new shares by Black Ridge to other parties prior to Completion, immediately after Completion the Company, through Primo Vital, holds approximately 51.92% of the issued share capital of Black Ridge and is able to exercise approximately 56.94% of the voting rights of Black Ridge as a result of certain proxies granted by the management team of the Merger Businesses over their shares. Based on the closing price of Black Ridge's shares on 18 December 2018 (being the date immediately prior to the date on which the Merger Agreement was signed) of US$9.98, the aggregate value of the consideration received by the Company for the Merger Businesses is equivalent to US$166,711,701; and if based on the closing price of Black Ridge's shares on 8 August 2019 (being the date immediately prior to Completion) of US$5.91 the aggregate consideration received is equivalent to approximately US$105,126,769. As noted in the Circular, in the event that certain conditions are met, the Company will also receive the Contingent Shares.

As a result of the completion of the Transaction Merger and Proposed Spin-off, Black Ridge became a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company through Primo Vital and AESWPT Holdco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Black Ridge.

Mr. Yang Eric Qing, Mr. Ng Kwok Leung Frank, Mr. Adam Pliska, Ms. Maya Rogers, Dr. Tyen Kan Hee Anthony and Mr. Jimmy Kim have been appointed by the Company as directors of Black Ridge and constitute a majority of the board of directors of Black Ridge.

As of the date of this announcement, the shareholding structure of Black Ridge is as follows:

Number of BR

Ownership

Shareholders

Common Stock

percentage

Primo Vital

11,986,523

51.92%

AES Minority Shareholders (excluding the Subscribers)

3,144,911

13.62%

Other public shareholders

7,955,324

34.46%

Total

23,086,758

100%

In the event that the subscribers of the Convertible Notes under the Convertible Debt Financings exercise their conversion rights, the shareholding structure of Black Ridge will be as follows:

Number of BR

Ownership

Shareholders

Common Stock

percentage

Primo Vital

11,986,523

48.49%

AES Minority Shareholders (excluding the Subscribers)

3,144,911

12.72%

Subscribers of Convertible Debt Financing I

1,160,275

4.69%

Subscribers of Convertible Debt Financing II

470,588

1.90%

Other public shareholders

7,955,324

32.18%

Total

24,717,621

100%

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has not received any notice from the subscribers of the Convertible Notes of their intention to exercise their conversion rights.

Black Ridge will be renamed Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. with effect on 12 August 2019 and its shares will trade under the stock ticker AESE.

By order of the Board

Ourgame International Holdings Limited

Yang Eric Qing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Eric Qing as executive Director; Mr. Liu Jiang, Ms. Fu Qiang, Mr. Chen Xian and Mr. Hu Wen as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lu Zhong and Dr. Tyen Kan Hee Anthony as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:05 UTC
