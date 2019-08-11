Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND THE TRANSACTION MERGER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6899)

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND

THE TRANSACTION MERGER

Reference is made to the Company's circular dated 19 June 2019 in relation to the Redomestication Merger, the Transaction Merger and the Proposed Spin-off (the ''Circular'') and the Company's announcement dated 10 July 2019. Defined terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Transaction Merger and Proposed Spin-off were completed on 9 August 2019 (US time).

As a result of the redemption of shares in Black Ridge by certain shareholders and the issue of new shares by Black Ridge to other parties prior to Completion, immediately after Completion the Company, through Primo Vital, holds approximately 51.92% of the issued share capital of Black Ridge and is able to exercise approximately 56.94% of the voting rights of Black Ridge as a result of certain proxies granted by the management team of the Merger Businesses over their shares. Based on the closing price of Black Ridge's shares on 18 December 2018 (being the date immediately prior to the date on which the Merger Agreement was signed) of US$9.98, the aggregate value of the consideration received by the Company for the Merger Businesses is equivalent to US$166,711,701; and if based on the closing price of Black Ridge's shares on 8 August 2019 (being the date immediately prior to Completion) of US$5.91 the aggregate consideration received is equivalent to approximately US$105,126,769. As noted in the Circular, in the event that certain conditions are met, the Company will also receive the Contingent Shares.

As a result of the completion of the Transaction Merger and Proposed Spin-off, Black Ridge became a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company through Primo Vital and AESWPT Holdco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Black Ridge.