Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY
LIMITED
通用環球醫療集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code：2666)
COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF
2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2)
IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
This announcement is made by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the public issuance of the second tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 (the "T2 Corporate Bonds") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") by China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd.（中國環球租賃有限公司） (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
1
The Company is pleased to announce that the issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds in the PRC was completed on 20 August 2019. The total principal amount of the T2 Corporate Bonds is RMB 300 million, with a basic term of five years from 21 August 2019, at the end of the third year of which the Issuer will be entitled to a repurchase option and a coupon rate adjustment option, while the investors will be entitled to a sell-back option. The T2 Corporate Bonds are with a fixed interest rate of 3.98%. The issue price is RMB100 per bond, which is equal to 100% of the principal value of the T2 Corporate Bonds.
By order of the Board
Genertec Universal Medical Group Company
Limited
通用環球醫療集團有限公司
Peng Jiahong
Executive Director
Beijing, PRC, 20 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Peng Jiahong (Vice-chairwoman) and Mr. Yu Gang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yichen (Chairman), Ms. Liu Kun, Mr. Liu Zhiyong, Mr. Liu Xiaoping and Mr. Su Guang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yinquan, Mr. Chow Siu Lui, Mr. Kong Wei and Mr. Han Demin.
