Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

08/20/2019 | 05:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY

LIMITED

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code2666)

COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF

2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2)

IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the public issuance of the second tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 (the "T2 Corporate Bonds") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") by China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd.（中國環球租賃有限公司） (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

1

The Company is pleased to announce that the issuance of the T2 Corporate Bonds in the PRC was completed on 20 August 2019. The total principal amount of the T2 Corporate Bonds is RMB 300 million, with a basic term of five years from 21 August 2019, at the end of the third year of which the Issuer will be entitled to a repurchase option and a coupon rate adjustment option, while the investors will be entitled to a sell-back option. The T2 Corporate Bonds are with a fixed interest rate of 3.98%. The issue price is RMB100 per bond, which is equal to 100% of the principal value of the T2 Corporate Bonds.

By order of the Board

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Limited

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

Peng Jiahong

Executive Director

Beijing, PRC, 20 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Peng Jiahong (Vice-chairwoman) and Mr. Yu Gang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yichen (Chairman), Ms. Liu Kun, Mr. Liu Zhiyong, Mr. Liu Xiaoping and Mr. Su Guang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yinquan, Mr. Chow Siu Lui, Mr. Kong Wei and Mr. Han Demin.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:01:10 UTC
