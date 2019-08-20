Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF 2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2) IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY

LIMITED

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code：2666)

COMPLETION OF THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF

2019 CORPORATE BONDS (TRANCHE 2)

IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the public issuance of the second tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 (the "T2 Corporate Bonds") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") by China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd.（中國環球租賃有限公司） (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

