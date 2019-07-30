Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited

中 國 釩 鈦 磁 鐵 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00893)

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

AND

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

The Board wishes to announce that the Completion took place on 30 July 2019. Following the Completion, the Disposal Group Companies (i) ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company and (ii) has since become subsidiaries of the Purchaser.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

As the Relevant CVT Substantial Shareholders collectively hold more than 30% equity interests in the Purchaser, which in turn becomes the holding company of the Disposal Group Companies immediately upon Completion, each of Huili Caitong, Xiushuihe Mining and Panzhihua Yixingda is a connected person of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules. Accordingly, following the Completion, certain existing on-going transactions between the Group and the Disposal Group, being (i) the on-going provision of the CVT Guarantees by the Company in favour of the Financial Institutions guaranteeing the indebtedness owing by certain Disposal Group Companies to these Financial Institutions under the credit facilities granted by these Financial Institutions to these Disposal Group Companies; and (ii) the on-going provision of technical consultancy services by Sichuan Lingyu to Huili Caitong for the operations of Low Fe and Inactive Mines operated by Huili Caitong, have become continuing connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.60 of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to comply with the annual review and disclosure requirements in respect of the above continuing connected transactions.