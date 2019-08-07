Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPOSITE DOCUMENT RELATING TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY ARISTO SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF EAGLE FORTITUDE LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY EAGLE FORTITUDE LIMITED AND/OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

08/07/2019 | 03:45am EDT

THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offer, this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in HKE Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance, make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance.

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance, the contents of which form part of the terms and conditions of the Offer.

Eagle Fortitude Limited

HKE Holdings Limited

鷹毅有 限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands

with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1726)

with limited liability)

COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

RELATING TO

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

ARISTO SECURITIES LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

EAGLE FORTITUDE LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF

HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE

ACQUIRED BY EAGLE FORTITUDE LIMITED AND/OR

PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Financial adviser to the Offeror

Independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in this Composite Document.

A letter from Aristo Securities containing, among other things, principal terms of the Offer is set out on pages 8 to 15 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders containing its recommendation in respect of the Offer is set out on pages 21 to 22 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its recommendation to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer and the principal factors considered by it in arriving at its recommendation is set out on pages 23 to 42 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and other related information in respect of the Offer are set out in Appendix I to this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance. Form(s) of Acceptance should be received by the Registrar as soon as possible and in any event not later than 4 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and the Offeror and the Company may jointly announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code).

7 August 2019

CONTENT

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

LETTER FROM ARISTO SECURITIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

APPENDIX I - FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES FOR

ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III - GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV - GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE OFFEROR . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENT - FORM(S) OF ACCEPTANCE

- i -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The timetable set out below is indicative only and is subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be jointly announced by the Offeror and the Company.

2019

Despatch date of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance and

commencement date of the Offer (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 7 August

Latest time and date for acceptance of

the Offer (Note 2). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August

Closing Date (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Wednesday, 28 August

Announcement of the results of the Offer, to be posted on the website of

the Stock Exchange (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .No later than 7 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August

Latest date for posting of remittances in respect of

valid acceptances received under the Offer (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 6 September

Notes:

  1. The Offer, which is unconditional in all respect, is made on the date of posting of this Composite Document, and is capable of acceptance on and from that date until the Closing Date.
  2. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Offer must remain open for acceptance for at least 21 days following the date on which this Composite Document is posted. The latest time and date for acceptance will be at 4 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 unless the Offeror revises or extends the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The Offeror and the Company will jointly issue an announcement through the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company by no later than 7 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 stating whether the Offer has been extended, revised or has expired. In the event that the Offeror decides to revise or extend the Offer, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the Offer is closed to those Independent Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer.
  3. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within 7 Business Days after the date of receipt by the Registrar of all relevant documents (receipt of which renders such acceptance complete and valid), in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Acceptance of the Offer shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except as permitted under the Takeovers Code. Please refer to paragraph 4 headed ''Right of withdrawal'' in Appendix I to this Composite Document for further information on the circumstances where acceptances may be withdrawn.
  4. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a black rainstorm warning:
    1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time before 12 : 00 noon but no longer in force after 12 : 00 noon on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer and the posting of remittances will remain at 4 : 00 p.m. on the same Business Day;

- 1 -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

  1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12 : 00 noon and 4 : 00 p.m. on the latest date for
    acceptance of the Offer, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer will be rescheduled to 4 : 00 p.m. on the following Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force at any time between 9 : 00 a.m. and 4 : 00 p.m.

Save as mentioned above, if the latest time for the acceptance of the Offer and the posting of remittances do not take effect on the date and time as stated above, the other dates mentioned above may be affected, the Offeror and the Company will notify the Independent Shareholders by way of announcement(s) on any change to the expected timetable as soon as practicable.

All references to dates and times contained in this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance refer to Hong Kong dates and times.

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

In this Composite Document, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Acquisition''

the purchase of the Sale Shares by the Offeror from the Vendor

in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share

Purchase Agreement

''acting in concert''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code

''Akron''

Akron Corporate Finance Limited, a licensed corporation to

carry out type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated

activity under the SFO, the financial adviser to the Offeror

''Aristo Securities''

Aristo Securities Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out

type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity under the SFO,

the agent making the Offer on behalf of the Offeror

''associates''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code

''Board''

Board of Directors

''Business Day''

a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of

business

''BVI''

the British Virgin Islands

''CCASS''

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and

operated by HKSCC

''Closing Date''

28 August 2019, the closing date of the Offer, or if the Offer is

extended, any subsequent closing date as may be determined by

the Offeror and jointly announced by the Offeror and the

Company, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with

the Takeovers Code

''Company''

HKE Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose ordinary shares

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code:

1726)

''Completion''

completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms and

conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement

- 3 -

