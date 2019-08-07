Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY ABCI CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE JOINT OFFERORS TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offer, this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Form of Acceptance or the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Royale Furniture Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank or licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Form of Acceptance, the contents of which form part of the terms and conditions of the Offer contained herein.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance.

SCIENCE CITY LEADING CHARMING (HONG KONG) MR. TSE STAR CRISANA FUTURE ROYALE FURNITURE INVESTMENT KAM GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS HOLDINGS LIMITED CO. LIMITED PANG LIMITED INC. LIMITED 皇朝傢俬控股有限公司* (Incorporated in (Incorporated (Incorporated (Incorporated (Incorporated in Cayman Hong Kong) in the British in the British in the British Islands with limited liability) Virgin Islands) Virgin Islands) Virgin Islands) (Stock Code: 1198)

COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT

IN RELATION TO

UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY

ABCI CAPITAL LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SCIENCE CITY (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT CO. LIMITED, MR. TSE KAM PANG, LEADING STAR GLOBAL LIMITED, CRISANA INTERNATIONAL INC. AND CHARMING FUTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN ROYALE FURNITURE

HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED

TO BE ACQUIRED BY SCIENCE CITY (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT CO.

LIMITED, MR. TSE KAM PANG, LEADING STAR GLOBAL LIMITED, CRISANA INTERNATIONAL INC. AND CHARMING FUTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM)

Financial adviser to the Joint Offerors

Independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this Composite Document.

A letter from ABCI containing, among other things, details of the terms of the Offer is set out on pages 8 to 16 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 17 to 25 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Offer is set out on pages 26 to 27 of this Composite Document. A letter from Gram Capital containing its advice on the Offer to the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 28 to 42 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the Offer and other related information are set out in Appendix I to this Composite Document and in the accompanying Form of Acceptance. Acceptance of the Offer should be received by the Registrar by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019 or such later time and/or date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce, in accordance with the requirements under the Takeovers Code.

Persons including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees, who would, or otherwise intend to, forward this Composite Document and/or the Form of Acceptance to any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, should read the details in this regard which are contained in the paragraph headed "Overseas Offer Shareholders" in Appendix I to this Composite Document before taking any action. It is the responsibility of each Overseas Holder wishing to accept the Offer to satisfy himself, herself or itself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements. Overseas Holders are advised to seek professional advice on deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

The Composite Document will remain on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and on the website of the Company at http://royale.todayir.com as long as the Offer remains open.