HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY ABCI CAPITAL LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE JOINT OFFERORS TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN ROYALE FURNITURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

08/07/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offer, this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Form of Acceptance or the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Royale Furniture Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank or licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Form of Acceptance, the contents of which form part of the terms and conditions of the Offer contained herein.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance.

SCIENCE CITY

LEADING

CHARMING

(HONG KONG)

MR. TSE

STAR

CRISANA

FUTURE

ROYALE FURNITURE

INVESTMENT

KAM

GLOBAL

INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS

HOLDINGS LIMITED

CO. LIMITED

PANG

LIMITED

INC.

LIMITED

皇朝傢俬控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in

(Incorporated

(Incorporated

(Incorporated

(Incorporated in Cayman

Hong Kong)

in the British

in the British

in the British

Islands with limited liability)

Virgin Islands)

Virgin Islands)

Virgin Islands)

(Stock Code: 1198)

COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT

IN RELATION TO

UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY

ABCI CAPITAL LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SCIENCE CITY (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT CO. LIMITED, MR. TSE KAM PANG, LEADING STAR GLOBAL LIMITED, CRISANA INTERNATIONAL INC. AND CHARMING FUTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN ROYALE FURNITURE

HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED

TO BE ACQUIRED BY SCIENCE CITY (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT CO.

LIMITED, MR. TSE KAM PANG, LEADING STAR GLOBAL LIMITED, CRISANA INTERNATIONAL INC. AND CHARMING FUTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM)

Financial adviser to the Joint Offerors

Independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this Composite Document.

A letter from ABCI containing, among other things, details of the terms of the Offer is set out on pages 8 to 16 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 17 to 25 of this Composite Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Offer is set out on pages 26 to 27 of this Composite Document. A letter from Gram Capital containing its advice on the Offer to the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 28 to 42 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the Offer and other related information are set out in Appendix I to this Composite Document and in the accompanying Form of Acceptance. Acceptance of the Offer should be received by the Registrar by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019 or such later time and/or date as the Joint Offerors may determine and announce, in accordance with the requirements under the Takeovers Code.

Persons including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees, who would, or otherwise intend to, forward this Composite Document and/or the Form of Acceptance to any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, should read the details in this regard which are contained in the paragraph headed "Overseas Offer Shareholders" in Appendix I to this Composite Document before taking any action. It is the responsibility of each Overseas Holder wishing to accept the Offer to satisfy himself, herself or itself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements. Overseas Holders are advised to seek professional advice on deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

The Composite Document will remain on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and on the website of the Company at http://royale.todayir.com as long as the Offer remains open.

* For identification purpose only

8 August 2019

CONTENTS

Pages

EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

IMPORTANT NOTICES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

iv

DEFINITIONS .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM ABCI

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

LETTER FROM THE IBC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26

LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

APPENDIX I

-

FURTHER TERMS OF THE OFFER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

-

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

-

VALUATION REPORT OF THE GROUP. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

-

GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE JOINT OFFERORS . .

IV-1

APPENDIX V

-

GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . .

V-1

- i -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The timetable set out below is indicative only and may be subject to change. Further announcement(s) will be made in the event of any changes to the timetable as and when appropriate.

Time and Date

Despatch date of this Composite Document and the Form of

Acceptance and commencement date of the Offer (Note 1) . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August 2019

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer (Notes 2 and 4) . . . . . . . . . . . By 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019

Closing Date (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 29 August 2019

Announcement of the results of the Offer to be posted on the

Stock Exchange's website (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . By 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019

Latest date of posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer

(Notes 3 and 4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 9 September 2019

Notes:

  1. The Offer, which is unconditional, is made on the date of posting of this Composite Document, and is capable of acceptance on and from that date until the Closing Date. Acceptances of the Offer shall be irrevocable and shall not be capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances set out in the section headed "Right of Withdrawal" in Appendix I to this Composite Document.
  2. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Offer must initially be opened for acceptance for at least 21 days following the date on which this Composite Document is posted. The latest time for acceptance is at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019. unless the Joint Offerors revise or extend the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. An announcement will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange by 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019 stating whether the Offer has been extended, revised or expired. In the event that the Joint Offerors decide to extend the Offer and the announcement does not specify the next closing date, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the Offer is closed to those Independent Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer.
  3. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be made as soon as possible, but in any event within seven Business Days following the date of receipt of a duly completed Form of Acceptance and all valid requisite documents in accordance with the Takeovers Code.
  4. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a black rainstorm warning:
    1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time before 12:00 noon but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer and the latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer and the posting of remittances will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same Business Day; or

- ii -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

  1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer and the latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer and the posting of remittances will be rescheduled to 4:00 p.m. on the following Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or such other days as the Executive may approve in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

All times and dates in this Composite Document and the Form of Acceptance shall refer to Hong Kong times and dates.

- iii -

IMPORTANT NOTICES

IMPORTANT NOTE TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTSIDE HONG KONG

The making of the Offer to persons with a registered address in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Shareholders who are citizens or residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements. It is the responsibility of any such person who wishes to accept the Offer to satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required or compliance with other necessary formalities or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due in respect of such jurisdictions.

The Joint Offerors and parties acting in concert with them, the Company, ABCI, Gram Capital, Tricor Tengis Limited, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents and associates and any other person involved in the Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by such person for any taxes as such person may be required to pay.

Please refer to the paragraph headed "Overseas Offer Shareholders" in the "Letter from ABCI" and Appendix I to this Composite Document for further information.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Composite Document contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "will", "would" or words of similar meaning, that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements.

- iv -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:44:00 UTC
