Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT RELATING TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF ZENITH HOPE LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY ZENITH HOPE LIMITED AND/OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

08/16/2019 | 01:02am BST

THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the Offer, this Composite Document or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant, or other professional adviser.

If you are a Hong Kong Shareholder and you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your securities in the Company, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance and Transfer (''FAT HK'') to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

If you are a Singapore Shareholder and you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your securities in the Company held through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (''CDP'', you need not forward this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance and Authorisation (''FAA SG''to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s), as CDP will arrange for a separate Composite Document and FAA SG to be sent to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

If you are a Singapore Shareholder and you have sold or transferred all of your securities in the Company, not held through CDP, you should immediately hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance and Transfer (''FAT SG''to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Acceptance Form(s), the contents of which form part of the terms of the Offer contained herein.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Acceptance Form(s), make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Acceptance Form(s).

鼎希有限公司

CHINA KANGDA FOOD

ZENITH HOPE LIMITED

COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with

中 國 康 大 食 品 有 限 公 司

limited liability)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code (Primary Listing): 834)

(Singapore Stock Code (Secondary Listing): P74)

COMPOSITE OFFER AND RESPONSE DOCUMENT RELATING TO

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF ZENITH HOPE LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE

ACQUIRED BY ZENITH HOPE LIMITED AND/OR

PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Financial advisers to Zenith Hope Limited

Offer agent to the Offeror

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' in this Composite Document.

A letter from Donvex Capital containing, among other things, details of the terms of the Offer is set out on pages 8 to 16 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 17 to 22 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice on the Offer to the Independent Shareholders, is set out on pages IBC-1 to IBC-2 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee, is set out on pages IFA-1 to IFA-23 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the Offer and other related information are set out on pages I-1 to I-17 in Appendix I to this Composite Document and in the accompanying Acceptance Form(s). Acceptance of the Offer should be received by the Registrar HK, Registrar SG and/or CDP (as the case may be) by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may decide and announce in accordance with the requirements under the Takeovers Code.

Any persons including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees, who would, or otherwise intend to, forward this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Acceptance Form(s) to any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong and Singapore should read the details in this regard which are contained in the paragraph headed ''9. Overseas Shareholders'' of Appendix I to this Composite Document before taking any action. It is the responsibility of each Overseas Shareholder wishing to accept the Offer to satisfy himself, herself or itself as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents or any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements and payment of any transfer or other taxes/or other required payments due by such Overseas Shareholder in respect of such jurisdiction. Overseas Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice on deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

The Composite Document will remain on the websites of the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkexnews.hk, the Singapore Stock Exchange at www.sgx.com and the Company at www.kangdafood.com as long as the Offer remains open.

16 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

IMPORTANT NOTICES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

DEFINITIONS .

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM DONVEX CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IBC-1

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IFA-1

APPENDIX I

-

FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES

FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

-

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

-

GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE OFFEROR . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

-

GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENT(S) - RELEVANT ACCEPTANCE FORM(S)

- i -

IMPORTANT NOTICES

The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and may be subject to changes. Further announcement(s) will be made in the event of any changes to the timetable as and when appropriate.

Event

Time & Date

Despatch date of this Composite Document and

the accompanying Acceptance Form(s) and

the commencement of the Offer (Notes 1 and 4)

. . . . . . . . . . Friday, 16 August 2019

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer

(Notes 2 and 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Closing Date of the Offer (Notes 2 and 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Announcement of the results of the Offer

(or its extension or revision, if any), to be posted on the websites of the Stock Exchange and

the Singapore Stock Exchange (Notes 2 and 5) . . . . . . . . . . . not later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Latest date for posting of remittances in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer

(Notes 3 and 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 19 September 2019

Note 1: The Offer, which is unconditional, is made on the date of posting of this Composite Document, and is capable of being accepted on and from that date until 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date.

Note 2: The latest time for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 unless the Offeror revises or extends the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The Offeror and the Company will jointly issue an announcement through the website of the Stock Exchange (with a copy made available on the website of the Singapore Stock Exchange) no later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 stating whether the Offer has been revised, extended or has closed for acceptance. In the event that the Offeror decides to revise or extend the Offer, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the Offer is closed to those Independent Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer.

Note 3: Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within 7 Business Days after the Date of Receipt.

Note 4: Acceptance of the Offer shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except as permitted under the Takeovers Code. Please refer to the paragraph headed ''8. Right of withdrawal'' in Appendix I to this Composite Document for further information on the circumstances where acceptances may be withdrawn.

- ii -

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Note 5: If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a black rainstorm warning:

  1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time before 12:00 noon but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer, or the latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer and the posting of remittances will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same Business Day; or
  2. in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer, or the latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer and the posting of remittances will be rescheduled to 4:00 p.m. on the following Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

All references to date and time contained in this Composite Document and the accompanying Acceptance Form(s) refer to Hong Kong and Singapore date and time.

Save as mentioned above, if the latest time for the acceptance of the Offer do not take effect on the date and time as stated above, the other dates mentioned above may be affected. The Offeror and the Company will notify the Shareholders by way of announcement(s) on any change to the expected timetable as soon as practicable.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTSIDE HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

The making of the Offer to persons with a registered address in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong and Singapore may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Overseas Shareholders who are citizens or residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong and Singapore should inform themselves about and observe any applicable regulatory and legal requirements and, where necessary, consult their own professional advisers. It is the responsibility of any such person who wishes to accept the Offer to satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents or any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes or other required payments due by such Overseas Shareholder in respect of such jurisdiction. The Offeror and any other person involved in the Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by such person for any taxes as such person may be required to pay. Please see the paragraph headed ''Overseas Shareholders'' in the ''Letter from Donvex Capital''.

- iii -

DEFINITIONS

In this Composite Document, unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings. Also, where terms are defined and used in only one section of this Composite Document, those defined terms are not included in the table below:

''Acceptance Form(s)''

the FAT HK, FAT SG and/or FAA SG (as the case may

be)

''acting in concert''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code

''associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Business Day(s)''

a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the

transaction of business

''CCASS''

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and

operated by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company

Limited

''CDP''

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited of Singapore

''Closing Date''

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, the closing date of the Offer,

or if the Offer is extended, any subsequent closing date as

may be determined and announced jointly by the Offeror

and the Company, with consent of the Executive, in

accordance with the Takeovers Code

''Company''

China Kangda Food Company Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares

of which are primarily listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 834) and secondarily listed

on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange (Stock

Code: P74)

''Completion''

completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares

pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 00:01:05 UTC
