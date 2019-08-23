Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 4.946% EQUITY INTEREST IN HUADIAN FINANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 4.946% EQUITY INTEREST IN HUADIAN FINANCE

On 23 August 2019, Fujian Mianhuatan, a subsidiary of the Company, and Huadian entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement I, pursuant to which Fujian Mianhuatan agreed to dispose of and Huadian agreed to acquire 2.473% equity interest in Huadian Finance held by Fujian Mianhuatan at a cash consideration of RMB199,745,666.13.

On 23 August 2019, Fujian Huadian, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Huadian entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement II, pursuant to which Fujian Huadian agreed to dispose of and Huadian agreed to acquire 2.473% equity interest in Huadian Finance held by Fujian Huadian at a cash consideration of RMB199,745,666.13.

As Huadian directly and indirectly holds approximately 62.76% of the issued share capital of the Company, it is the Controlling Shareholder as defined under the Listing Rules and therefore, a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreement I, the Equity Transfer Agreement