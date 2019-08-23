Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF 4.946% EQUITY INTEREST IN HUADIAN FINANCE
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
DISPOSAL OF 4.946% EQUITY INTEREST IN HUADIAN FINANCE
On 23 August 2019, Fujian Mianhuatan, a subsidiary of the Company, and Huadian entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement I, pursuant to which Fujian Mianhuatan agreed to dispose of and Huadian agreed to acquire 2.473% equity interest in Huadian Finance held by Fujian Mianhuatan at a cash consideration of RMB199,745,666.13.
On 23 August 2019, Fujian Huadian, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Huadian entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement II, pursuant to which Fujian Huadian agreed to dispose of and Huadian agreed to acquire 2.473% equity interest in Huadian Finance held by Fujian Huadian at a cash consideration of RMB199,745,666.13.
As Huadian directly and indirectly holds approximately 62.76% of the issued share capital of the Company, it is the Controlling Shareholder as defined under the Listing Rules and therefore, a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreement I, the Equity Transfer Agreement
and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios of the transactions contemplated under Equity Transfer Agreement I and Equity Transfer Agreement II calculated on an aggregated basis under Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the entering into of the Equity Transfer Agreement I and the Equity Transfer Agreement II are subject to the reporting and announcement requirement but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements.
INTRODUCTION
As at the date of this announcement, Huadian Finance is not a subsidiary of the Company. Upon completion of the transactions under the Equity Transfer Agreement I and the Equity Transfer Agreement II, the Company will no longer hold any equity interest in Huadian Finance.
EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT I
Key terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement I are summarized as follows:
Date
23 August 2019
Parties
Fujian Mianhuatan (as the transferor); and
Huadian (as the transferee)
Subject matter
According to the conditions and terms under the Equity Transfer Agreement I, Fujian Mianhuatan proposes to transfer its 2.473% equity interest in Huadian Finance to Huadian.
Consideration and basis of pricing
As agreed upon by the parties thereto, the consideration for the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreement I was RMB199,745,666.13. The consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties with reference to (1) the value of the entire shareholders' equity (approximately RMB8,597,115,700) of Huadian Finance as at 31 December 2018 (i.e. the valuation benchmark date) as set out in the valuation report prepared by DeveChina International Appraisals Co. Ltd., a qualified independent PRC valuer, using the income approach; and (2) the dividend distribution for 2018 made to the Fujian Mianhuatan by Huadian Finance (which, given that the valuation benchmark date is 31 December 2018, was deducted from the valuation result of Huadian Finance when calculating the amount of consideration).
Payment
Huadian shall pay the consideration to the designated bank account of Fujian Mianhuatan in one lump sum within 10 working days from the date of completion of all conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement I.
Conditions precedent
In accordance with relevant provisions on the management of state- owned assets, the equity transfer shall be subject to the written approval of the competent regulatory authorities;
The asset appraisal report has been filed with competent authorities of supervision and administration of state-owned assets according to the relevant provisions on the management of state-owned assets; and
The equity transfer under the Equity Transfer Agreement I has been approved by China banking insurance regulatory authority or its agency (if applicable).
Completion
Fujian Mianhuatan and Huadian shall submit required materials for change of industry and commerce registration within 15 working days from the date of completion of all conditions precedent stated above under the Equity Transfer Agreement I and complete procedures for the change of industry and commerce registration in relation to the relevant equity interest.
EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT II
Key terms of the Equity Transfer Agreement II are summarized as follows:
Date
23 August 2019
Parties
Fujian Huadian (as the transferor); and
Huadian (as the transferee)
Subject matter
According to the conditions and terms under the Equity Transfer Agreement II, Fujian Huadian proposes to transfer its 2.473% equity interest in Huaxin Finance to Huadian.
Consideration and basis of pricing
As agreed upon by the parties thereto, the consideration for the transactions contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreement II was RMB199,745,666.13. The consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties with reference to (1) the value of the entire shareholders' equity (approximately RMB8,597,115,700) of Huadian Finance as at 31 December 2018 (i.e. the valuation benchmark date) as set out in the valuation report prepared by DeveChina International Appraisals Co., Ltd., a qualified independent PRC valuer, using the income approach; and (2) the dividend distribution for 2018 made to the Fujian Huadian by Huadian Finance (which, given that the valuation benchmark date is 31 December 2018, was deducted from the valuation result of Huadian Finance when calculating the amount of consideration).
Payment
Huadian shall pay the consideration to the designated bank account of Fujian Huadian in one lump sum within 10 working days from the date of completion of all conditions precedent under the Equity Transfer Agreement II.
Conditions precedent
In accordance with relevant provisions on the management of state- owned assets, the equity transfer shall be subject to the written approval of the applicable regulatory authorities;
The asset appraisal report has been filed with competent authorities of supervision and administration of state-owned assets according to the relevant provisions on the management of state-owned assets; and
The equity transfer under the Equity Transfer Agreement II has been approved by China banking insurance regulatory authority or its agency (if applicable).
Completion
Fujian Huadian and Huadian shall submit required materials for change of industry and commerce registration within 15 working days from the date of completion of all conditions precedent stated above under the Equity Transfer Agreement II and complete procedures for the change of industry and commerce registration in relation to the relevant equity interest.
IV. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT I AND EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT II
In order to focus on its principal business development, optimize the allocation of resources, simplify the investment structure and improve the management efficiency, the Company intends to clean up and adjust the investment in certain companies where the Company currently holds a minority equity interest.
Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the transactions contemplated under Equity Transfer Agreement I and Equity Transfer Agreement II are conducted on normal commercial terms, and terms thereunder are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE DISPOSAL AND USE OF PROCEEDS
It is expected that the Company will not have any material gain or loss upon completion of the equity transfer under the Equity Transfer Agreement I and the Equity Transfer Agreement II . The proceeds from the equity transfer under the Equity Transfer Agreement I and the Equity Transfer Agreement II will be used as general working capital of the Group.
