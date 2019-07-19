Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF THE SALE EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOER POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

博耳 電力 控 股 有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1685)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF THE SALE EQUITY INTERESTS

IN THE TARGET COMPANY

On 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor, the Purchaser and the Target Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to purchase, the Sale Equity Interests at the Consideration of approximately RMB4.91 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5.58 million).

As at the date of this announcement, the Purchaser is a company wholly-owned by Mr. Qian Zhongming, being (i) an executive Director, (ii) the father of Mr. Qian Yixiang, an executive Director, the chairman, chief executive officer and one of the controlling shareholders of the Company and (iii) the father-in-law of Ms. Jia Lingxia, an executive Director and one of the controlling shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, the Purchaser is a connected person of the Company, and the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As all of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder are more than 0.1% and less than 5%, the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, and are exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and independent Shareholders' approval requirements, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules.