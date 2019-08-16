Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
08/16/2019 | 10:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.
HUAJUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
華君國際集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 377)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION -
ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND
On 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into a conditional Subscription Agreement with CHG, the substantial shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to issue and CHG has conditionally agreed to subscribe the Convertible Bond in the principal amount of HK$1,000,000,000 at the Issue Price.
The Convertible Bond carries the right to convert into the Conversion Shares at the Conversion Price of HK$38.00 per Conversion Share (subject to adjustment). Assuming the Conversion Rights are exercised in full at the Conversion Price, 26,315,789 new Shares, being the Conversion Shares, may be allotted and issued to CHG subject to the Conversion Restriction, representing approximately 43.38% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 30.25% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares, assuming that there are no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the Completion Date. The Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be approved by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER LISTING RULES
As at the date of this announcement, CHG is the substantial shareholder of the Company which holds 44,450,619 Shares, representing approximately 73.27% of the total issued share capital of the Company, and is ultimately wholly and beneficially owned by Mr. Meng. Accordingly, the Subscription constitutes a connected transaction of the Company subject to the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules by way of poll at the SGM. CHG, Mr. Meng and their respective associates are required to abstain from voting on the resolutions in respect of the Subscription at the SGM. To the best of the Directors' information, belief and knowledge having made all reasonable enquiry, save for CHG, Mr. Meng and their respective associates, no other Shareholders have any material interest in the Subscription and the grant of the Specific Mandate. Mr. Meng has also abstained from voting on the resolutions passed by the Board to approve the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
GENERAL
An Independent Board Committee will be established to make recommendation to the Independent Shareholders regarding the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including the issue of the Convertible Bond. The Independent Financial Adviser will be appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription and the grant of the Specific Mandate.
The SGM will be convened and held for the Independent Shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the Subscription and the grant of the Specific Mandate.
A circular containing, amongst other things, (i) further information of the Subscription;
the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription Agreement and issue of the Convertible Bond; (iii) the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription, the Subscription Agreement and the issue of the Convertible Bond; and (iv) details of the Specific Mandate together with notice of the SGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 30 September 2019, as the Company requires more time to prepare the relevant information to be included in the circular.
Completion is subject to the fulfillment and/or waiver (as the case may be) of the Conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement and therefore may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND
On 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into a conditional Subscription Agreement with CHG, the substantial shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to issue, and CHG has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bond in the principal amount of HK$1,000,000,000 at the Issue Price.
Subscription Agreement
Date
:
16 August 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
:
Issuer:
The Company
Subscriber:
CHG
As at the date of this announcement, CHG holds 44,450,619 Shares, representing approximately 73.27% of the total issued share capital of the Company, and is ultimately wholly and beneficially owned by Mr. Meng. Mr. Meng, is the chairman, an executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, CHG is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Subject matter
Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Company conditionally agreed to issue, and CHG conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bond in the principal amount of HK$1,000,000,000 at the Issue Price.
Conversion Price
The Conversion Price of HK$38.00 per Conversion Share, representing:
a premium of approximately 326.97% over the closing price of 8.90 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 16 August 2019, being the date of the Subscription Agreement;
a premium of approximately 326.97% over the closing price of HK$8.90 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on Last Trading Date; and
a premium of approximately 326.97% over the average closing price of HK$8.90 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five (5) consecutive trading days immediately prior to the Last Trading Date.
The Convertible Bond carries the right to convert into the Conversion Shares at the Conversion Price of HK$38.00 per Conversion Share (subject to adjustment). Assuming the Conversion Rights are exercised in full at the Conversion Price, 26,315,789 new Shares, being the Conversion Shares, may be allotted and issued to CHG subject to the Conversion Restrictions, representing approximately 43.38% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 30.25% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares, assuming that there are no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the Completion Date. The details of the shareholdings are set out in the paragraph headed "EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY" below.
The Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be approved by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM.
Basis of the Conversion Price
The Conversion Price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and CHG with reference to the prevailing market prices of the Shares as shown above. The Directors (other than (i) Mr. Meng, who had abstained from voting at the relevant resolution of the Board meeting and will abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions at the SGM; and
the independent non-executive Directors who will form an opinion after taken into consideration of the recommendation from the Independent Financial Advisor) consider the Conversion Price and the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement are fair and reasonable based on the current market conditions and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole.
Conditions precedent
Completion of the Subscription Agreement is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following Conditions:
the granting of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange;
the Independent Shareholders having passed the resolutions to approve the Subscription Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares under the Specific Mandate, and such approval not having been amended and having remained fully effective; and
any necessary approval, confirmation, waiver or consent by the relevant bodies or other third parties as required relating to the issue of the Convertible Bond having been obtained.
Conditions (a) and (b) are non-waivable. If any of the Conditions cannot be fulfilled (or waived, as the case may be) on or before 31 December 2019 or such later date as agreed between the Company and CHG, the Subscription Agreement will lapse and the parties thereto shall be released from all obligations thereunder, save for the liabilities for any antecedent breaches of the terms of the Subscription Agreement.
Completion
Completion of the Subscription Agreement shall take place within 10 Business Days after the fulfillment (or waiver, as the case may be) of all Conditions.
The Issue Price shall be payable by CHG to the Company on the Completion Date in cash or by setting off with the same amount of, unsecured and interest free, loan owed by the Company to CHG.
CONVERTIBLE BOND
Principal terms of the Convertible Bond
Principal terms of the Convertible Bond are arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the CHG and are summarised as follows:
Issuer:
the Company
Principal Amount:
HK$1,000,000,000
Conversion Price:
HK$38.00 per new Share, subject to adjustment
Maturity Date:
the date falling on the fifth anniversary from the date of
issue of the Convertible Bond
Interest:
1.5% per annum payable each anniversary year of issue in
arrear
