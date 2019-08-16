Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

華君國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 377)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

On 16 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into a conditional Subscription Agreement with CHG, the substantial shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to issue and CHG has conditionally agreed to subscribe the Convertible Bond in the principal amount of HK$1,000,000,000 at the Issue Price.

The Convertible Bond carries the right to convert into the Conversion Shares at the Conversion Price of HK$38.00 per Conversion Share (subject to adjustment). Assuming the Conversion Rights are exercised in full at the Conversion Price, 26,315,789 new Shares, being the Conversion Shares, may be allotted and issued to CHG subject to the Conversion Restriction, representing approximately 43.38% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 30.25% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares, assuming that there are no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the Completion Date. The Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate to be approved by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM.