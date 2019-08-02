Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPOSED ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTE UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED ৷ʆΆุϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

PROPOSED ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTE UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 25 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at Block A, 7th Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Building, Phase 6, 481-483 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 is set out on pages N-1 to N-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed. Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should they so wish and, in such case, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

2 August 2019

CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS ............................................................ 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD ............................................... 5 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE ..................... 26 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER .................... 27 47 N-1 APPENDIX

-

GENERAL INFORMATION ..................................

NOTICE OF SGM ..........................................................

-i-

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the meanings set out below:-

"2015CB"

the 3% per annum coupon rate convertible note issued by Eminence to Madian Star Limited, an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, on 12 June 2015 in the aggregate principal amount of HK$86,000,000 conferring rights to convert at any time before 12 June 2022 the principal amount into Shares on the basis of a conversion price that is at present HK$0.06 per Share, pursuant to the subscription agreement dated 26 May 2015, as subsequently amended, of which the outstanding amount is HK$77,600,000

"2017CB1"

the 3% per annum coupon rate convertible note issued by Eminence to Goodco on 11 May 2017 in the principal amount of HK$16,000,000 conferring rights to convert at any time before 11 May 2022 the principal amount into Shares on the basis of a conversion price that is at present HK$0.16 per Share, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 1 March 2017, of which the outstanding amount is HK$16,000,000

"2017CB2"

the 3% per annum coupon rate convertible note issued by Eminence to Goodco on 26 September 2017 in the aggregate principal amount of HK$28,200,000 conferring rights to convert at any time before 26 September 2020 the principal amount into Shares on the basis of a conversion price that is at present HK0.06 per Share, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 7 August 2017, of which the outstanding amount is HK$11,280,000

"2019CB"

the 3% per annum coupon rate convertible note proposed to be issued by Eminence to Goodco in the principal amount of HK$70,000,000 conferring rights to convert at any time before the fifth anniversary of the issue thereof the principal amount into Shares on the basis of the conversion price, subject to adjustment pursuant to the Subscription Agreement

"acting in concert"

"affiliated company"

"associate"

"Board"

the meaning ascribed to it in the Takeovers Code the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules the board of directors of Eminence

DEFINITIONS "Business Day" a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) on which banks in Hong Kong are open for business "Capital Distribution" (without prejudice to the generality of that phrase) includes distributions in cash or specie "Company" or "Eminence" Eminence Enterprise Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the securities of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 616) "Completion" completion of the Subscription Agreement by issue of the 2019CB "Completion Date" the date of Completion which will be three Business Days after the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement last to be fulfilled or, where permitted, waived, or such other date as the parties to the Subscription Agreement may agree in writing "Conditions Precedent" the conditions precedent for completion of the Subscription Agreement including those summarised in the sub-section headed "Conditions Precedent" in this circular "connected person" the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "Conversion Shares" the Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company upon exercise of the conversion rights under the 2019CB "Directors" the directors of Eminence "Easyknit" Easyknit International Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the securities of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1218) "Eminence Group" Eminence and its Subsidiaries "Existing CBs" the 2015CB, 2017CB1 and 2017CB2 "Goodco" or the "Subscriber" Goodco Development Limited, the noteholder of 2017CB1 and 2017CB2, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, a wholly owned subsidiary of Easyknit, being a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC -2-

"Independent Board Committee"

an independent board committee comprising three (3) independent non-executive Directors of Eminence, established for the purposes of advising the Independent Shareholders on the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder

"Independent Financial Adviser"

Red Sun Capital Limited, a corporation licensed under the SFO to conduct Type 6 regulated activity as defined in the SFO, the independent financial adviser appointed by Eminence to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder

"Independent Shareholders"

those Shareholders who are not excluded under the Listing Rules from voting to approve the Subscription Agreement

"Issue Date"

the date of issue of the 2019CB, which will be the Completion Date

"Landmark Profits"

Landmark Profits Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Easyknit and a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company

"Latest Practicable Date"

"Listing Rules"

29 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for inclusion in it the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Long Stop Date"

30 September 2019 or such other date as Eminence and Easyknit may agree

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China excluding Hong Kong and the Macau Special Administrative Region

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)

"SGM"

the special general meeting of the Company to be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Subscription Agreement, the notice of which is set out in this circular

"Share Option Scheme"

"Shareholders"

the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 29 June 2012 under which share options were granted on 14 October 2016 holders of Shares