Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : CONNECTED TRANSACTION PURCHASE OF ASPHALT

XIN YUAN ENTERPRISES GROUP LIMITED

信 源 企 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code：1748)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

PURCHASE OF ASPHALT

PURCHASE AGREEMENT

On 14 January 2019, Oasis Oriental, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Bilsea International pursuant to which Oasis Oriental agreed to purchase and Bilsea International agreed to sell approximately 4,500 metric tons (subject to upward or downward adjustment within the range of 5% at the option of Bilsea International) of asphalt 60/70 at the unit consideration of USD371.80 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,900.04) per metric ton of asphalt 60/70.

The Purchase was completed on 8 February 2019, where the total amount of asphalt 60/70 actually transacted under the Purchase Agreement was 4,303.49 metric tons. Accordingly, the Total Consideration actually paid by Oasis Oriental to Bilsea International was USD1,600,000 (rounded down to the nearest USD100 as per the Invoice and equivalent to approximately HK$12,480,000).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of the Purchase Agreement, Bilsea International was owned as to 65% and 35% respectively by Ms. Liu Weipeng and Mr. Yan Xiankai (the spouse of Ms. Liu Weipeng), who were both the directors of Bilxin Shipping, being an indirectly wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, Bilsea International was an associate of Ms. Liu Weipeng and Mr. Yan Xiankai and was therefore a connected person of the Company at subsidiary level pursuant to Rule 14A.07 of the Listing Rules. The Purchase thus constituted a connected transaction for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.